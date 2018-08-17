If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

The extracts from the School log book are changing: to mark the fact that Beckley WI is celebrating being in existence for 100 years and the anniversary of the end of WW1 …..the extracts will now come from Beckley C of E School The War Years. The entries are still being made by Mr Blackmore who was head for 35 years!

16.08.17: Admitted Frances Dunning (stayed until 31.03.26 when aged over 14 and left to work at home).

17.08.17: Mr Goaring – from County Council, paid a visit on Tuesday and noticed that there were weeds in garden. This afternoon cut off the haulm of the potatoes, in order to try to prevent tubers becoming blighted. There is much blight in this neighbourhood.

20.08.17: Admitted Albert Mepham (stayed until 12.10.17 when he left village, readmitted 04.04.18 and stayed until 16.08.18 when he again left village). (Scabies).

21.08.17: Reverend Edgell called. It has been decided to close school on 31st August and to reopen on 8th October.

24.08.17: Have examined the lower division this week. Sent notice to HMI (holiday).

Holy Eucharist: Sunday 19th 8am at Beckley church. At 10am there is a family service at Peasmarsh church including the 17th Purley Scout group. There are always toys, activities and people at the back of the church during the services to keep the little ones occupied during the proceedings. Any items you wish to be included in the parish magazine please email boatwrightsmith@aol.com

Messy Church: Beckley Church after school 3.30pm term time only – dates to follow for September term.

Parish Council meetings: Please be aware that from August the meetings have moved to first Monday of the month….same venue same time. Next meeting September 3rd.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is 4th September 10.30 – noon. In the Village Centre.

New Fitness Sessions: Jubilee field Wednesdays 6am and 10am open to all £6 per session. The sessions are open to all and are mainly for adults, but are kid friendly, so feel free to bring your kids along and they can join in or just play on the new equipment.

Wild Woodland Club: Swallowtail’s great woodland club for kids is back! Session 10-3pm on 25th August. Book online at Sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/whatson.

Fancy a game of bowls? Pop along to the bowling green in KIngsbank Lane on a Tuesday at 6pm with a pair of flat shoes and the bowling club will happily let you join in!

Brownies: Beckley brownies have spaces for girls aged 7-10. If you are interested please call in and speak to Jay. Brownies meet term time Thursday evenings 5.45-7.15pm at the village hall.

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday 8th September come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the small hall up as a coffee shop…..do try and come along.

Beckley Lunch club: in aid of the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £5.00. the next one will be 13th September. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

History of state surveillance: a talk by Geoff Beer. Village hall Friday 26th October as part of the Beckley History societies programme. 7.30pm. Everyone welcome.

Christmas Opera Evening: Frewen College Sunday 16th December but tickets are selling out fast. £28 per ticket Black tie event. Contact mrmervynhayes@aol.com

Free Childcare? Beckley Preschool offers 15 hours free childcare to all those eligible and have spaces available for September. They meet every week day except Thursdays during term time. Sessions run 9-3 except Wednesdays which is till 1pm. Preschool have great links to the village school and try to join in with each other’s events where possible. Pop onto the village hall during a session for more information.

Volunteers always wanted: Beckley Preschool are looking for volunteers who can spend an hour a week interacting with the children. Anyone of any age can volunteer and no skills are needed - you could read stories, make playdough model or help at lunchtime. If you think you could offer some time to the youngsters of the village please pop in to preschool and see the staff.

Got a new baby or an active toddler? : Parents can meet other parents every Wednesday during term time at Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Beckley village hall £2.50 per family 9.15-11.15am free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. This is also a great way to meet preschool staff and for the children who maybe transitioning up to the preschool get familiar with everyone.

Police Speedchecks: Due to the diligence and regular sessions that the Beckley speedwatch group have shown, the local police are now also carrying out speed checks in Beckley so speeding motorists beware! 100’s of vehicles have been registered as speeding through our village….and not just cars! So far some motorists have been recorded as doing as much as 65mph in the village. Several offenders have been caught more than once and the police will be following this up. To continue with this success more volunteers are welcome and you only need volunteer for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact mike.rowe@btinternet.com