If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

If you are missing the Victorian extracts: from the Beckley school logbook entries due to the hop-picking vacation why not buy a copy of “Diary of a Victorian Schoolmaster” or its companion book ‘Beckley C of E School, The Victorian Years.’ Available to buy at the school office or the Rose and Crown. A donation from each book sold goes towards the Beckley School Association.

Holy Eucharist: Sunday 2nd September 8am at Beckley church. There are always toys, activities and people at the back of the church during the services to keep the little ones occupied during the proceedings. Any items you wish to be included in the parish magazine please email boatwrightsmith@aol.com

Messy Church: Beckley Church after school 3.30pm term time only – dates to follow for September term.

Parish Council meetings: Please be aware that from August the meetings have moved to first Monday of the month….same venue same time. Next meeting September 3rd.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is 4th September 10.30 – noon. In the Village Centre.

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday 8th September come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the small hall up as a coffee shop…..do try and come along.

New Fitness Sessions: Jubilee field Wednesdays 6am and 10am open to all £6 per session. The sessions are open to all and are mainly for adults, but are kid friendly, so feel free to bring your kids along and they can join in or just play on the new equipment.

On the subject of fitness!: Sunday September 9th see the start of the new multi terrain 30k and 15k race. Starting at 9.30am at The George in Rye and the runners will pass through quiet country lanes and through Beckley. Nice Work the race organisers are staging this event in conjunction with the Rye Runners and hope it will become an annual event. Volunteer marshalls are also needed in Beckley. The event is raising funds for the Oliver Curd Trust Charity. Ruunners can enter online at ryeancienttrails.com or on the day at race HQ behind the Rye Sports Centre.

St Michaels Hospice: Lottery team are looking for Collectors to join their team, covering the areas of Beckley, Northiam and Peasmarsh, Would you like to earn some extra money, while supporting local Hospice care? St Michael’s Hospice are looking for self-employed Lottery Collectors to join their team to cover the areas of Beckley, Northiam and Peasmarsh. Lottery Collectors collect regular subscriptions from existing Hospice Lottery members and play a key role in the success of the fundraising platform. You can cover one area, or take on all three - the choice is yours. On offer are some great benefits, including being part of a friendly and supportive team, 12.5% commission paid weekly, and the role is flexible and will fit around your existing commitments. You also have the option of covering the area during hours that suit you. If you would like to find out more about the role, please call Lottery Manager Paula on 01424 445177 or visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/lottery

Fancy a game of bowls?: Pop along to the bowling green in KIngsbank Lane on a Tuesday at 6pm with a pair of flat shoes and the bowling club will happily let you join in!

Brownies: Beckley brownies have spaces for girls aged 7-10. If you are interested please call in and speak to Jay. Brownies meet term time Thursday evenings 5.45-7.15pm at the village hall.

Beckley Lunch club: in aid of the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £5.00. the next one will be 13th September. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

History of state surveillance: a talk by Geoff Beer. Village hall Friday 26th October as part of the Beckley History societies programme. 7.30pm. Everyone welcome.

Christmas Opera Evening: Frewen College Sunday 16th December but tickets are selling out fast. £28 per ticket Black tie event. Contact mrmervynhayes@aol.com

Free Childcare?: Beckley Preschool offers 15 hours free childcare to all those eligible and have spaces available for September. They meet every week day except Thursdays during term time. Sessions run 9-3 except Wednesdays which is till 1pm. Preschool have great links to the village school and try to join in with each other’s events where possible. Pop onto the village hall during a session for more information.

Volunteers always wanted: Beckley Preschool are looking for volunteers who can spend an hour a week interacting with the children. Anyone of any age can volunteer and no skills are needed - you could read stories, make playdough model or help at lunchtime. If you think you could offer some time to the youngsters of the village please pop in to preschool and see the staff.

Got a new baby or an active toddler? : Parents can meet other parents every Wednesday during term time at Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Beckley village hall £2.50 per family 9.15-11.15am free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. This is also a great way to meet preschool staff and for the children who maybe transitioning up to the preschool get familiar with everyone.

Police Speedchecks: Due to the diligence and regular sessions that the Beckley speedwatch group have shown, the local police are now also carrying out speed checks in Beckley so speeding motorists beware! 100’s of vehicles have been registered as speeding through our village….47 in two hours! To continue with this success more volunteers are welcome and you only need volunteer for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact mike.rowe@btinternet.com

Village Hall Groups/Clubs: Buzzy Bees-Babies & Toddler Group – Village hall weds- term time- 9.15-11.15am £2.50 a family. Beckley Preschool- Village Hall- term time Mon 9-3 Tues 9-3 Wed 9-1 Fri 9-3- 01797 260 582- www.bpnn.co.uk. Village Primary School- 01797 260 342- www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.uk. Messy Church-Beckley Church- 3.45-5.30pm bandpmessychurch@gmail.com. All Saints Church – Fr Martin Harper -Tel: 01424 883408. www.beckleyandpeasmarshchurch.co.uk. Friends of Beckley Church-coffee morning- 1st Tuesday- 10.30-12.30-Village Hall- 01797 260360. Farmers Market – held every 2nd Saturday of the month - Village Hall- 10-12pm. Parish council -All Welcome- meet every 1st Monday - Village Hall – 7.30pm. WI – 2nd Monday 7.30pm –Village Hall-01797260450. Trefoil 3rd Monday of month –Village Hall- 01797 260537. Pilates –every Monday 6.30-7.30pm & Wednesday- 1.30-2.30- Village Hall-07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesday-4.30pm Village Hall- Start from age 5. Petra 01233 642357. Brownies & Guides- Thursdays term time-5.45-7.15pm - Village Hall- 07967533343. Table Tennis- Every Thursday- 9.30-11.30am– Village Hall- 01797 252382. Tennis Court- Located at top of the Playing fields free to play and unlocked. Yoga- every Friday 9.30-11am –Village Hall- Romy 01424 421876. Lunch Club- All ages- 2nd Thursday-Village Hall- 12.30- 01797 260518. History Society-01797 252173. Horticultural Society- 01797 260232. Beckley Players (Am/Dram)- 01797 260898. Beckley Bowls- 01797 252129. Beckley Cricket Club- 07599175491. Beckley Rangers-football- 01797 260513. Village Hall Hire- 01797260846 hirebeckleyvillagecentre@hotmail.com.

Parish website; The Parish council has spaces on its website. www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page. Please send details to sueevans900@gmail.com

Beckley: also has some Facebook pages: Search for the groups: Beckley Village Society, Better Beckley Project and Bargains in Beckley (A free selling site)