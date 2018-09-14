If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

If you are missing: the Victorian extracts from the Beckley school logbook entries due to the hop-picking vacation why not buy a copy of “Diary of a Victorian Schoolmaster” or its companion book ‘Beckley C of E School, The Victorian Years.’ Available to buy at the school office or the Rose and Crown. A donation from each book sold goes towards the Beckley School Association.

Beckley Horticultral autumn show and plant sale: Saturday 15th drop off you entries from 10am and then return to see if you have won a prize at 2pm . Beckley Village Hall.

Holy Eucharist: Sunday 16th September 8am at Beckley church. There are always toys, activities and people at the back of the church during the services to keep the little ones occupied during the proceedings. On October 14th at 6pm it will be the Harvest festival service followed by a supper in Beckley church. If you wish to attend the supper it is £8 per adult and £5 per child. Hot cottage pie with veg followed by apple crumble/pie and custard. Soft drinks and cider. Vegetarian meals are available if advance warning is given to purchase tickets contact Diane Marsh on 260596 or Jenny Als 230324 Any items you wish to be included in the parish magazine please email boatwrightsmith@aol.com

Beckley Flower Festival: Our flower festival is back! On 13th and 14th October- this year’s theme is the harvest hedgerow. There will be refreshments and plants for sale.

Messy Church : Beckley Church after school 3.30pm term time only – dates to follow for September term.

Flu vaccines: Northiam surgery are again providing Flu jabs but are changing the system slightly.This year there are going to be three types of flu vaccine.A flu vaccine for people who will be aged 65 or over on the 31st March 2019.A flu vaccine for anyone with a qualifying condition who will be 64 or younger on the 31st March 2019.A nasal flu vaccine for anyone who will be 17 or under on the 31st March 2019.

The reason for having two different adult vaccinations is because the immune response to vaccination dimishes with age. This is why in some years the flu vaccination has not given as much protection to the population as we would hope. Therefore the two vaccinations produce an immune response in a slightly different way and should maximise the immune response of everyone who receives it. Read more about the flu vaccination

Due to there being different flu vaccines for different patients we are changing how we do the flu clinics this year. Firstly there will be separate clinics for 65’s and over and under 65’s. Secondly we are going to split the over 65 clinics up alphabetically. The reason we have changed to an alphabet based system is to try and even up the numbers in all the flu clinics that we run as in previous years some are much busier than others.

Clinics will be held at Northiam on the following days for patients 65 AND OVER No appointment is needed

Wednesday 10th October - Patients with surnames starting A or B 2pm to 3.30pm

Thursday 18th October - Patients with surnames starting C to F 2pm to 3.30pm

Wednesday 7th November - Patients with surnames starting G to J 2pm to 3.30pm

Thursday 15th November - Patients with surnames starting K to N 2pm to 3.30pm

Wednesday 21st November - Patients with surnames starting O to S 2pm to 3.30pm

Thursday 29th November - Patients with surnames starting T to Z 2pm to 3.30pm

Obviously if you can’t make the clinic slot appropriate to your name you are welcome to come to one of the other ones at either surgery

Patients who are 64 and under can attend either of the clinics listed below please call to make an appointment

Wednesday 26th September from 4.30pm

Thursday 4th October from 5pm

Tuesday 16th October from 4.30pm

Monday 5 November from 5pm

Childrens Flu Clinics Preschool children age 2, 3 and 4 can receive the nasal flu clinic at the surgery. Children who are in reception class and school years 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 will be offered the vaccination at school.

We will be doing clinics for the preschool children on the following days by appointment- Please call to make an appointment

Wednesday 17th October from 1.30pm

Wednesday 31st October from 1.30pm

Thursday 22nd November from 2pm

British Legion Appeal: Mike Hancock is searching for a few volunteers to go house to house to collect for this fine cause. If you can spare a few hours ring 260525.

Beckley Lunch club: in aid of the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £5.00. the next one will be 9th October. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Parish Council meetings: Please be aware that the PC meetings have moved to first Monday of the month….same venue same time. Next meeting October 1st.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is 2nd October 10.30 – noon. In the Village Centre.

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday 13th October come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the small hall up as a coffee shop…..do try and come along.

Concert at Peasmarsh church: 20th October 7pm given by Triptych Singers founded by Fr. Jim Jelly! Light refreshments will be serve with wine and proceeds go towards the RNLI.

History of state surveillance: a talk by Geoff Beer. Village hall Friday 26th October as part of the Beckley History societies programme. 7.30pm. Everyone welcome.

New Fitness Sessions- Jubilee field Wednesdays 6am and 10am open to all £6 per session. The sessions are open to all and are mainly for adults, but are kid friendly, so feel free to bring your kids along and they can join in or just play on the new equipment.

Fancy a game of bowls?: Pop along to the bowling green in KIngsbank Lane on a Tuesday at 6pm with a pair of flat shoes and the bowling club will happily let you join in!

Brownies: Beckley brownies have spaces for girls aged 7-10. If you are interested please call in and speak to Jay. Brownies meet term time Thursday evenings 5.45-7.15pm at the village hall.

Christmas Opera Evening: Frewen College Sunday 16th December but tickets are selling out fast. £28 per ticket Black tie event. Contact mrmervynhayes@aol.com

Free Childcare? Beckley Preschool offers 15 hours free childcare to all those eligible and have spaces available for September. They meet every week day except Thursdays during term time. Sessions run 9-3 except Wednesdays which is till 1pm. Preschool have great links to the village school and try to join in with each other’s events where possible. Pop onto the village hall during a session for more information.

Volunteers always wanted: Beckley Preschool are looking for volunteers who can spend an hour a week interacting with the children. Anyone of any age can volunteer and no skills are needed - you could read stories, make playdough model or help at lunchtime. If you think you could offer some time to the youngsters of the village please pop in to preschool and see the staff.

Got a new baby or an active toddler?: Parents can meet other parents every Wednesday during term time at Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Beckley village hall £2.50 per family 9.15-11.15am free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. This is also a great way to meet preschool staff and for the children who maybe transitioning up to the preschool get familiar with everyone.

Police Speedchecks: Due to the diligence and regular sessions that the Beckley speedwatch group have shown, the local police are now also carrying out speed checks in Beckley so speeding motorists beware! 100’s of vehicles have been registered as speeding through our village….47 in two hours! To continue with this success more volunteers are welcome and you only need volunteer for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact mike.rowe@btinternet.com