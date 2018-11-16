If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

WWI commemorative weekend: saw some very moving tributes starting with the Memorial Village Play. The village school put on a very special play to commemorate the end of WW1 in the village hall last Friday. Over 100 villagers packed into the hall to watch a very moving piece of drama. A few tears were shed and some memories of school days recalled by those who attended. Teas were served by the Parish Council and any donations were given to the Royal British Legion.

War Memorial Wreath laying Service: On Sunday 11th November many villagers gathered at the war memorial. The large turnout marked this very special occasion. The war memorial had been furnished with images and details of the 26 men who are named on the memorial for making the ultimate sacrifice in WWI. Inside the church the service was led by Father Jim Jelley. This service was followed the usual wreath laying, by various groups within the village, but this year the children of the village were invited to place a cross for a person named on the memorial.

Bell ringing and Poetry evening: The remembrance weekend continued at 12.30 with Beckley church joining all the other churches across the country and Europe ringing bells as the 10,000 members of the public marched past the Cenotaph in London

Beckley Church Service: Sunday 18th November 8am.

Beckley’s future housing: The development and allocation allowance (DASA) for Beckley (and all other areas in Rother) following the 2016 consultation, Rother has now published the proposed Submission version. This version is now open to representation by the public for a period ending on 7th December 2018, after which it will be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for ratification. You will find this document on the Rother website at www.rother.gov.uk/dasa. Click on “Proposed Submission Development and Site Allocations Local Plan” in the Downloads section. There are copies of the relevant pages for Beckley at the Village Hall and on notice boards in the village. The plans for Beckley are substantially the same as in the earlier Consultation version; however there are some changes, as follows: (1) The site at Buddens Green has now been earmarked for 6 dwellings (reduced from 8) and the site area confined to the land (owned by Beckley PC) behind the current Buddens Green development. There is a requirement that 40% of the housing should be “affordable”. The field to the west of the Buddens Green development which had been earmarked as an amenity area no longer forms part of the proposed site.(2)The site at the former Manroy works has been expanded slightly to provide for 14 dwellings (increased from 12), so that the total village allocation of 20 new dwellings is maintained. The existing requirement that 40% be “affordable” is retained. Please be aware that the DASA does not grant planning permission for any development at these sites. Proposals for development would need to go through the usual rigorous application process; however, the inclusion of these sites in the development area means that approval for a suitable proposal would be more likely to be given.

Beckley Village Centre: Readers living in Beckley know how important our Village Centre is to the community. Think of all the activities it holds – Preschool, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Pilates, Beckley Players, History Society, the WI and much more. The Centre is looked after from day-to-day by Deborah and Wil and management is the responsibility of a committee of trustees. This is where we need your help. Please consider becoming part of this committee. With just 4 meetings a year this is not an onerous task but you would make a real contribution to the village. To find out more contact Nigel Pearson 01797 260537 or Mary Howse 01797260213

Christmas Craft Fair: once again the preschool are organising a Christmas craft fair on Saturday 24th November in the village hall. 10-2pm. Do support all the wonderful local crafts people and in turn support the preschool. There are also lots of fun activities for the little people and of course Father Christmas himself!

Horticultural AGM and quiz night: this event takes place in the village hall on Monday 26th November at 8pm. Please come and support the society. New members are always welcome. Refreshments and nibbles are promised!!!!

Flu vaccines have started: Northiam surgery are again providing Flu jabs but are changing the system slightly. This year there are going to be three types of flu vaccine. A flu vaccine for people who will be aged 65 or over on the 31st March 2019.A flu vaccine for anyone with a qualifying condition who will be 64 or younger on the 31st March 2019.A nasal flu vaccine for anyone who will be 17 or under on the 31st March 2019.

The reason for having two different adult vaccinations is because the immune response to vaccination diminishes with age. This is why in some years the flu vaccination has not given as much protection to the population as we would hope. Therefore the two vaccinations produce an immune response in a slightly different way and should maximise the immune response of everyone who receives it. Read more about the flu vaccination

Due to there being different flu vaccines for different patients we are changing how we do the flu clinics this year. Firstly there will be separate clinics for 65’s and over and under 65’s. Secondly we are going to split the over 65 clinics up alphabetically. The reason we have changed to an alphabet based system is to try and even up the numbers in all the flu clinics that we run as in previous years some are much busier than others.

Clinics will be held at Northiam on the following days for patients 65 AND OVER No appointment is needed

Wednesday 21st November - Patients with surnames starting O to S 2pm to 3.30pm

Thursday 29th November - Patients with surnames starting T to Z 2pm to 3.30pm

Obviously if you can’t make the clinic slot appropriate to your name you are welcome to come to one of the other ones at either surgery

Childrens Flu Clinics

Preschool children age 2, 3 and 4 can receive the nasal flu clinic at the surgery. Children who are in reception class and school years 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 will be offered the vaccination at school.

We will be doing clinics for the preschool children on the following days by appointment- Please call to make an appointment

Thursday 22nd November from 2pm

Parish Council meetings: Please be aware that the PC meetings have moved to first Monday of the month….same venue same time. Next meeting December 3rd.

Coffee morning: with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning. Decembers will include sherry and mince pies as well as a Christmas tombola. Always on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is 5th December 10.30 – noon. In the Village Centre.

Messy Church is back!!!!: New venue now at the Village Centre Thursday 6th December 3.30- 5pm.

Beckley Lunch club: in aid of the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £5.00. The next one will be December 15th. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Fitness Sessions: Jubilee field Wednesdays 6am and 10am open to all £6 per session. The sessions are open to all and are mainly for adults, but are kid friendly, so feel free to bring your kids along and they can join in or just play on the new equipment.

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday 8th December come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the small hall up as a coffee shop…..do try and come along.

Parish website; The Parish council has spaces on its website www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page. Please send details to sueevans900@gmail.com

Beckley also has some Facebook pages: Search for the groups: Beckley Village Society, Better Beckley Project and Bargains in Beckley (A free selling site)