The log book entry: here is taken from just over 100 years ago. Mr Blackmore is still the headmaster.

18.11.18: This morning the Head teacher was instructed to reopen on condition of 50%

of the scholars being present, and to exclude, for present, children from homes where they were exposed to the Spanish Flu. Present 88 in morning and 90 in afternoon = 79%. Wrote again to Dr Dunstan.

22.11.18: Friday – The flu epidemic appears to have run its course. Percentage of possible

attendance 83%. Head teacher appointed by LEA on Sub Committee received notice of meeting to be held at Rye on 27th. Now that there is another teacher it may be possible to attend.

25.11.18: Monday 88% present. School Attendance Officer called - reported to Dr Dunstan (Lewes) re epidemic.

26.11.18: Head teacher not present this morning: attending Sub Committee meeting at Rye and could not get back in time for the afternoon meeting.

27.11.18: Once more remonstrated with the children of the first class on their ill

behaviour, and strongly advised them to amend at once. 88.8% present for week.

Beckley Church Service: Sunday 2nd December 8am

Parish Council meetings: Please be aware that the PC meetings have moved to first Monday of the month….same venue same time. Next meeting December 3rd.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning. Decembers will include sherry and mince pies as well as a Christmas tombola. Always on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is 5th December 10.30 – noon. In the Village Centre.

Messy Church is back!!!!: New venue now at the Village Centre Thursday 6th December 3.30- 5pm.

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday 8th December come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the small hall up as a coffee shop…..do try and come along.

Beckley Lunch club: in aid of the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £5.00. The next one will be December 13th. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Beckley’s future housing: The development and allocation allowance (DASA) for Beckley (and all other areas in Rother) following the 2016 consultation, Rother has now published the proposed Submission version. This version is now open to representation by the public for a period ending on 7th December 2018, after which it will be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for ratification. You will find this document on the Rother website at www.rother.gov.uk/dasa. Click on “Proposed Submission Development and Site Allocations Local Plan” in the Downloads section. There are copies of the relevant pages for Beckley at the Village Hall and on notice boards in the village. The plans for Beckley are substantially the same as in the earlier Consultation version; however there are some changes, as follows: (1) The site at Buddens Green has now been earmarked for 6 dwellings (reduced from 8) and the site area confined to the land (owned by Beckley PC) behind the current Buddens Green development. There is a requirement that 40% of the housing should be “affordable”. The field to the west of the Buddens Green development which had been earmarked as an amenity area no longer forms part of the proposed site.(2)The site at the former Manroy works has been expanded slightly to provide for 14 dwellings (increased from 12), so that the total village allocation of 20 new dwellings is maintained. The existing requirement that 40% be “affordable” is retained. Please be aware that the DASA does not grant planning permission for any development at these sites. Proposals for development would need to go through the usual rigorous application process; however, the inclusion of these sites in the development area means that approval for a suitable proposal would be more likely to be given.

Speedwatch: The team have been out and 87 people were recorded speeding in just a few sessions in one week! Do consider joining the team so they can run more sessions and thus reduce speeding in our village. For further details please email Mike Rowe on mike.rowe@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk

Please find below: a list of useful numbers for local clubs and village amenities etc.

Buzzy Bees-Babies & Toddler Group – Village hall weds- term time- 9.15-11.15am £2.50 a family.

Beckley Preschool- Village Hall- term time Mon 9-3 Tues 9-3 Wed 9-3 Fri 9-3- 01797 260 582- www.bpnn.co.uk

Village Primary School- 01797 260 342- www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.uk

All Saints Church – Fr Martin Harper -Tel: 01424 883408 www.beckleyandpeasmarshchurch.co.uk

Friends of Beckley Church-coffee morning- 1st Tuesday- 10.30-12.30-Village Hall- 01797 260360

Farmers Market – held every 2nd Saturday of the month - Village Hall- 10-12pm

Parish council -All Welcome- meet every 1st Monday in the month - Village Hall – 7.30pm

WI – 2nd Monday 7.30pm –Village Hall-01797260450

Trefoil 3rd Monday of month –Village Hall- 01797 260537

Pilates –every Monday 630-730pm & Wednesday- 1.30-2.30- Village Hall-07769651899

Taekwondo every Wednesday-430pm Village Hall- Start from age 5. Petra 01233 642357

Brownies & Guides- Further information - 07508636372

Table Tennis- Every Thursday- 9.30-11.30am– Village Hall- 01797 252382

Personal trainer (HIT Work Out ) Steve Hudson Every Wednesday 6am & 10 am. On the Jubilee field. 07488701642 xrpersonaltraining@gmail.com

Tennis Court- Located at top of the Playing fields free to play and unlocked

Yoga- every Friday 9.30-11am –Village Hall- Romy 01424 421876

Lunch Club- All ages- 2nd Thursday-Village Hall- 12.30- 01797 260 -518

History Society-01797 252173

Horticultural Society- 01797 260232

Beckley Players (Am/Dram)- 01797 260898 Beckley Bowls- 01797 252129

Beckley Cricket Club- 07599175491 Beckley Rangers-football- 01797 260513

Village Hall Hire- 01797260846 hirebeckleyvillagecentre@hotmail.com

Parish website; The Parish council has spaces on its website

www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page. Please send details to sue.evens@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk

Beckley also has some Facebook pages: Search for the groups: Beckley Village Society, Better Beckley Project and Bargains in Beckley (A free selling site)