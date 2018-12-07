If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

The log book: entry here is taken from just over 100 years ago. Mr Blackmore is still the headmaster.

07.12.17: Ordinary work during the whole of the week. The attendance has been fairly good – 93%. It appears as though some of the children’s luncheons have been stolen: but the culprits undiscovered.

10.12.17: Six girls, Edith Luck, Irene Dengate, Georgina Vener, Annie Bryant, Edith Baggett (Editor’s note: the later was admitted 29.03.15 from Dr Barnardo’s –staying at Clayhill – returned to Dr Barnardo’s – 21.06.18) and Ethel Jarman have more than once defaced Bibles. Their misconduct must not be repeated: and they should be made to pay for the damage they have done.

14.12.17: Children luncheons: It has been ascertained that the “offender” is a small boy only five years old, who possibly did not know he was doing wrong.

