Wishing you all a happy new year: If you have anything you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

Beckley school log book extracts….02.01.06: Reopened School the Supplementary Teacher Miss Agnes Edwards has not returned. A letter from her brother has been received by the Master stating that owing to there being Measles in the Teacher’s home, she will not be able to return for three weeks. The master replied that a proper medical certificate must be sent, and that this certificate would be forwarded to the Local Education Authority.

05.01.06: Very wet, but the attendance has been very fair. As the Supplementary Teacher has not returned the Assistant Mistress has taken her class and all Standard IV taken with the upper division.

Special offer: if you enjoy the extracts or know anyone who went to Beckley school you can get a special 3 book set from the Rose n Crown or Beckley school office. For just £20 , this would make a great gift for someone who went to Beckley school or who had relatives that did. The set comprises of A year in the life, The Victorian years and The war Years and includes photos from local residents. Proceeds go towards the Beckley School Association.

Beckley Church Services: Sunday 6th January 8am.

Medical Detection Dogs Talk: Monday 14th January 8pm Beckley Village Hall. A talk given on how dogs are used to help people detect conditions and give their owner advance warning. Open to everyone. Entry £1. Refreshments available

Parish Council meetings: Please be aware that the PC meetings have moved to first Monday of the month….same venue same time. Next meeting is 7th January.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning. Decembers will include sherry and mince pies as well as a Christmas tombola. Always on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is 8th January 10.30 – noon. In the Village Centre

Beckley Lunch club: in aid of the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £5.00. The next one will be January 10th. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday 12TH JANUARY come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the small hall up as a coffee shop…..do try and come along.

Here to Help (H2H): is a local voluntary service who are looking for volunteers who would like to help people in their local community. Further details are available on www.ryehospital.org.uk see volunteer section or ring 01797224044. All volunteers are DBS checked and get expenses.

Messy Church is back!!!!: New venue now at the Village Centre. Next session 24th Jan and then 21st feb.

Speedwatch: The team have been out and 611 vehicles have been recorded speeding in just a few sessions in the past year. Do consider joining the team so they can run more sessions and thus reduce speeding in our village. For further details please email Mike Rowe on mike.rowe@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk

a list of useful numbers for local clubs and village amenities etc: Buzzy Bees-Babies & Toddler Group – Village hall weds- term time- 9.15-11.15am £2.50 a family. Beckley Preschool- Village Hall- term time Mon 9-3 Tues 9-3 Wed 9-3 Fri 9-3- 01797 260 582- www.bpnn.co.uk. Village Primary School- 01797 260 342- www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.uk. All Saints Church – Fr Martin Harper -Tel: 01424 883408 www.beckleyand peasmarshchurch.co.uk. Friends of Beckley Church-coffee morning- 1st Tuesday- 10.30-12.30-Village Hall- 01797 260360. Farmers Market – held every 2nd Saturday of the month - Village Hall- 10-12pm. Parish council -All Welcome- meet every 1st Monday in the month - Village Hall – 7.30pm. WI – 2nd Monday 7.30pm –Village Hall-01797260450. Trefoil 3rd Monday of month –Village Hall- 01797 260537. Pilates –every Monday 630-730pm & Wednesday- 1.30-2.30- Village Hall-07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesday-430pm Village Hall- Start from age 5. Petra 01233 642357, Brownies & Guides- Further information - 07508636372, Table Tennis- Every Thursday- 9.30-11.30am– Village Hall- 01797 252382. Personal trainer (HIT Work Out ) Steve Hudson Every Wednesday 6am & 10 am. On the Jubilee field. 07488701642 xrpersonaltraining@gmail.com. Tennis Court- Located at top of the Playing fields free to play and unlocked. Yoga- every Friday 9.30-11am –Village Hall- Romy 01424 421876. Lunch Club- All ages- 2nd Thursday-Village Hall- 12.30- 01797 260 -518. History Society-01797 252173. Horticultural Society- 01797 260232. Beckley Players (Am/Dram)- 01797 260898 Beckley Bowls- 01797 252129. Beckley Cricket Club- 07599175491 Beckley Rangers-football- 01797 260513. Village Hall Hire- 01797260846 hirebeckleyvillagecentre@hotmail.com. Parish website; The Parish council has spaces on its website www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page. Please send details to sue.evans@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk