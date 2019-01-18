If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

Beckley School log book extracts: this week are from 1901 when Mr Blackmore ran the school.

18.01.01: Some improvement in the attendance. The Rye Union School Attendance Committee have issued revised Bye-Laws, which if carried out should materially improve the attendance of scholars in the neighbourhood. There is a great tendency this winter to withdraw children from School at 13 years of age. Average for week 59 and 65 making 124.

21.01.01: There is some sickness among children, one case of Measles. A time table has been submitted to HMI Inspector as requested and returned by him. A suggestion made by HMI has been duly noticed and acted upon.

22.01.01: The attendance has been fairly good, but there are many children, especially in the Upper Standards, absent without any reasonable excuse. Queen Victoria passed away on this day and Edward VII became King.

Special offer: if you enjoy the extracts or know anyone who went to Beckley school you can get a special 3 book set from the Rose n Crown or Beckley school office. For just £20 , this would make a great gift for someone who went to Beckley school or who had relatives that did. The set comprises of A year in the life, The Victorian years and The War Years and includes photos from local residents. Proceeds go towards the Beckley School Association.

Beckley Church Services: Sunday 20th January 8am.

War memorial: The Parish Council and Mary Howse are trying to locate the book that contains the minutes of the war memorial committee meetings. If you have such a book or know of its whereabouts please contact them so that it can be referenced. Many thanks.

Unwanted clothing: Beckley school has pledged not to let unwanted clothing end up in landfill sites. Together with the Salvation Army they will be collecting unwanted clothing and filling bags up until March. If you want to have a sort out and donate your unwanted items of clothing and shoes you can support this worthy cause. Dates for dropping off clothing will follow.

Elections: As you may be aware there will be local elections this May. The Parish Council has at least one vacancy and is inviting anyone who wished to be considered for election to please contact the clerk on Clerk@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk Being a parish councillor means you can have your say on village plans, housing and spending. It is not too time consuming and only involves attending a meeting once a month.

Rye Library: This facility will be closed from Thursday 17 January to Thursday 24 January 2019. It will reopen on Friday 25 January at 10am.

During this time, Sussex Film Office will be using Rye Library as a location for the filming of a historical television drama, produced by Left Bank Pictures. We understand that the closure of the library may cause some temporary inconvenience to customers, for which we apologise.

However, we believe that allowing Rye Library to be used for the filming means we can play a role in supporting the economic benefits that are likely to result from Rye being used as a location.

Loans of all items borrowed from the library will be extended for this period, so you won’t need to return an item while the library is temporarily closed

Beckley Church Roof: All Saints roof is in need of repair and will probably cost in the region of 100k. The committee will of course be applying for grants but also need to raise money themselves. If you have any fund raising ideas please let Father Jim know on 01797230822 and he can forward them to the Roof Repair Fundraising Committee. Beckley Church is a historic grade 1 listed building that has been at the centre of the village life for centuries and is worth preserving. No matter what your religious beliefs please try to help preserve this beautiful building.

Messy Church is back!!!!: New venue now at the Village Centre. Next session 24th Jan and then 21st Feb.

Beckley History Society: The first meeting of 2019 is a talk by Melvin Smith on A Victorian Naturalist. Beckley Village Hall Friday 1st February at 8pm. Everyone welcome.

Parish Council meetings: Please be aware that the PC meetings have moved to first Monday of the month….same venue same time. Next meeting is 4th February.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning. Always on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is 5th February 10.30 – noon. In the Village Centre

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday 9th February come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the small hall up as a coffee shop…..do try and come along. Enquires to Nic 07986552634

Beckley Lunch club: in aid of the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £5.00. The next one will be February 12th. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Can you help?: Beckley speedwatch need a few more volunteers as one or two volunteers can no longer help. Do consider joining the team so they can keep running sessions in our village and thus reduce speeding. For further details please email Mike Rowe on mike.rowe@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk

Please find below a list of useful numbers for local clubs and village amenities etc.

Buzzy Bees-Babies & Toddler Group – Village hall weds- term time- 9.15-11.15am £2.50 a family.

Beckley Preschool- Village Hall- term time Mon 9-3 Tues 9-3 Wed 9-3 Fri 9-3- 01797 260 582- www.bpnn.co.uk

Village Primary School- 01797 260 342- www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.uk

All Saints Church – Fr Martin Harper -Tel: 01424 883408

www.beckleyandpeasmarshchurch.co.uk

Friends of Beckley Church-coffee morning- 1st Tuesday- 10.30-12.30-Village Hall- 01797 260360

Farmers Market – held every 2nd Saturday of the month - Village Hall- 10-12pm

Parish council -All Welcome- meet every 1st Monday in the month - Village Hall – 7.30pm

WI – 2nd Monday 7.30pm –Village Hall-01797260450

Trefoil 3rd Monday of month –Village Hall- 01797 260537

Pilates –every Monday 630-730pm & Wednesday- 1.30-2.30- Village Hall-07769651899

Taekwondo every Wednesday-430pm Village Hall- Start from age 5. Petra 01233 642357

Brownies & Guides- Further information - 07508636372

Table Tennis- Every Thursday- 9.30-11.30am– Village Hall- 01797 252382

Personal trainer (HIT Work Out ) Steve Hudson Every Wednesday 6am & 10 am. On the Jubilee field. 07488701642 xrpersonaltraining@gmail.com

Tennis Court- Located at top of the Playing fields free to play and unlocked

Yoga- every Friday 9.30-11am –Village Hall- Romy 01424 421876

Lunch Club- All ages- 2nd Thursday-Village Hall- 12.30- 01797 260 -518

History Society-01797 252173

Horticultural Society- 01797 260232

Beckley Players (Am/Dram)- 01797 260898 Beckley Bowls- 01797 252129

Beckley Cricket Club- 07599175491 Beckley Rangers-football- 01797 260513

Village Hall Hire- 01797260846 hirebeckleyvillagecentre@hotmail.com

Parish website; The Parish council has spaces on its website www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page. Please send details to sue.evans@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk