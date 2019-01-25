If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

Beckley School log book extracts: this week are from 1944.

22.01.44: Annual School party.

24.01.44: Practice test in Intelligence for A.S.E. (Annual Schools Examination).

25.01.44: Intelligence test for A.S.E. lessons from 2.45pm–3.45pm changed with lessons on 27th January to enable the boys to a play football match at Northiam. Match was then postponed owing to bad weather, to Friday January 28th.

27.01.44: Lessons changed from 2.45–3.45pm due to a match.

Special offer: if you enjoy the extracts or know anyone who went to Beckley school you can get a special 3 book set from the children’s stall at the upcoming Farmers market or Beckley school office. For just £20 , this would make a great gift for someone who went to Beckley school or who had relatives that did. The set comprises of A year in the life, The Victorian years and The War Years and includes photos from local residents. Proceeds go towards the Beckley School Association. The books are available individually too.

Beckley Church Services: Sunday 27th January 8am &10am.

War memorial: The Parish Council and Mary Howse are trying to locate the book that contains the minutes of the war memorial committee meetings. If you have such a book or know of its whereabouts please contact them so that it can be referenced. Many thanks.

Unwanted clothing: Beckley school has pledged not to let unwanted clothing end up in landfill sites. Together with the Salvation Army they will be collecting unwanted clothing and filling bags up until March. If you want to have a sort out and donate your unwanted items of clothing and shoes you can support this worthy cause. Dates for dropping off clothing will follow.

School Challenge: you can help! Year 6 children at Beckley School have been set a challenge to raise funds for their leaving gift/party. They will be producing items to sell at the next five farmers markets in Beckley Village Hall starting in February. Please support them and come along and buy something from their eclectic mix of things they will have on offer.

Mother and Toddler group: Every term time Wednesday morning in the Village Hall 9.15 -11.15. Pop along and meet other parents/carers and have a coffee whilst the little ones play. £2.50 per family includes snacks and drinks.

Elections: As you may be aware there will be local elections this May. The Parish Council has at least one vacancy and is inviting anyone who wished to be considered for election to please contact the clerk on Clerk@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk Being a parish councillor means you can have your say on village plans, housing and spending. It is not too time consuming and only involves attending a meeting once a month.

Beckley Church Roof: All Saints roof is in need of repair and will probably cost in the region of 100k. The committee will of course be applying for grants but also need to raise money themselves. If you have any fund raising ideas please let Father Jim know on 01797230822 and he can forward them to the Roof Repair Fundraising Committee. Beckley Church is a historic grade 1 listed building that has been at the centre of the village life for centuries and is worth preserving. No matter what your religious beliefs please try to help preserve this beautiful building.

Beckley History Society: The first meeting of 2019 is a talk by Melvin Smith on A Victorian Naturalist. Beckley Village Hall Friday 1st February at 8pm. Everyone welcome.

Parish Council meetings: Please be aware that the PC meetings have moved to first Monday of the month….same venue same time. Next meeting is 4th February.

Coffee morning: with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning. Always on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is 5th February 10.30 – noon. In the Village Centre

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday 9th February come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the small hall up as a coffee shop…..do try and come along. Enquires to Nic 07986552634

Beckley Lunch club: in aid of the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £5.00. The next one will be February 12th. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Messy Church: Beckley Village Centre. Next session Thursday 21st Feb 3.45 – 5.15. Families are invites to come along for crafts, stories, activities, songs games and food.

Can you help?: Beckley speedwatch need a few more volunteers as one or two volunteers can no longer help. Do consider joining the team so they can keep running sessions in our village and thus reduce speeding. For further details please email Mike Rowe on mike.rowe@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk

Please find below a list of useful numbers for local clubs and village amenities etc. Buzzy Bees-Babies & Toddler Group – Village hall weds- term time- 9.15-11.15am £2.50 a family. Beckley Preschool- Village Hall- term time Mon 9-3 Tues 9-3 Wed 9-3 Fri 9-3- 01797 260 582- www.bpnn.co.uk. Village Primary School- 01797 260 342- www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.uk. All Saints Church – Fr Martin Harper -Tel: 01424 883408 www.beckleyandpeasmarshchurch.co.uk. Friends of Beckley Church-coffee morning- 1st Tuesday- 10.30-12.30-Village Hall- 01797 260360. Farmers Market – held every 2nd Saturday of the month - Village Hall- 10-12pm. Parish council -All Welcome- meet every 1st Monday in the month - Village Hall – 7.30pm. WI – 2nd Monday 7.30pm –Village Hall-01797260450. Trefoil 3rd Monday of month –Village Hall- 01797 260537. Pilates –every Monday 630-730pm & Wednesday- 1.30-2.30- Village Hall-07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesday-430pm Village Hall- Start from age 5. Petra 01233 642357. Brownies & Guides- Further information - 07508636372. Table Tennis- Every Thursday- 9.30-11.30am– Village Hall- 01797 252382. Personal trainer (HIT Work Out ) Steve Hudson Every Wednesday 6am & 10 am. On the Jubilee field. 07488701642 xrpersonaltraining@gmail.com. Tennis Court- Located at top of the Playing fields free to play and unlocked. Yoga- every Friday 9.30-11am –Village Hall- Romy 01424 421876. Lunch Club- All ages- 2nd Thursday-Village Hall- 12.30- 01797 260 -518. History Society-01797 252173. Horticultural Society- 01797 260232. Beckley Players (Am/Dram)- 01797 260898 Beckley Bowls- 01797 252129. Beckley Cricket Club- 07599175491 Beckley Rangers-football- 01797 260513. Village Hall Hire- 01797260846 hirebeckleyvillagecentre@hotmail.com. Parish website; The Parish council has spaces on its website. www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page. Please send details to sue.evans@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk.