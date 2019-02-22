If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

Beckley School log book extracts: this week are from 1893 when Mr Blackmore was headmaster.

22.02.1893: A fearfully wet morning - only 35 children came to School in the morning. The registers were not marked.

Extra entry by order of the Managers (J Lee-Warner) - Several neighbouring School are closed on account of Measles or Whooping Cough or Influenza.

24.02.1893: The sickness, among the children, and the bad weather have reduced the average attendance for the week to 87.

27.02.1893: Many of the children who had been unwell returned to School today (118 present in the morning and 106 in afternoon).

Special offer: if you enjoy the extracts or know anyone who went to Beckley school you can get a special 3 book set from the children’s stall at the upcoming Farmers market or Beckley school office. For just £20 , this would make a great gift for someone who went to Beckley school or who had relatives that did. The set comprises of A year in the life, The Victorian years and The War Years and includes photos from local residents. Proceeds go towards the Beckley School Association. The books are available individually too.

School news: Year 6 children at Beckley School have been set a challenge to raise funds for their leaving gift/party. They will be producing items to sell at the next few farmers markets in Beckley Village Hall. Please support them and come along and buy something from their eclectic mix of things they will have on offer . Unwanted clothing: Beckley school has pledged not to let unwanted clothing end up in landfill sites. Together with the Salvation Army they will be collecting unwanted clothing and filling bags up until March. If you want to have a sort out you can donate your unwanted items of clothing, shoes and sheets but not duvets, underwear or sleeping bags. The date for dropping off clothing will be Monday 25th March at the school. Please do not bring bags before this date as the school cannot store them.

Beckley Church Services: Sunday 24th February 8am and 10am.

Elections: As you may be aware there will be local elections this May. The Parish Council has at least one vacancy and is inviting anyone who wished to be considered for election to please contact the clerk on Clerk@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk Being a parish councillor means you can have your say on village plans, housing and spending. It is not too time consuming and only involves attending a meeting once a month.

Dementia fund raiser: Monday 4th March, coffee and cake morning at Beckley Village Hall 9am -11am. Come and support Sophie (a preschool mum) who is running 100 miles this year to support dementia research.

Parish Council meetings: Please be aware that the PC meetings have moved to first Monday of the month….same venue same time. Next meeting is March 4th.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning. Always on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is 5th March 10.30 – noon. In the Village Centre

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday 9th March Don’t forget to look out for the Y6 Beckley school children selling their home made goods!!!Come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the hall up with a coffee shop…..do try and come along. Enquires to Nic 07986552634.

Defibrillator Training: The Rother Responders are offering training on the village defibrillator at the next WI meeting on Monday 11th March at 7pm in the village hall. New members always welcome.01797260450 for details.

Beckley Lunch club: in aid of the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £5.00. The next one will be Thursday March 14th. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Beckley History Society: The next meeting begins with the AGM at 7.30pm and is followed by a film concerning Beckley and will be in Beckley Village Hall on 22nd March 7.30pm. Everyone welcome.

Messy Church: Beckley Village Centre. Next session Thursday 28th March 3.45 – 5.15. Families are invites to come along for crafts, stories, activities, songs games and food.

Beckley Horticultral Society’s: events for 2019 started with a Q and A for show judges last Tuesday. Their next event is the spring show on April 27th. Schedules are available https://beckleyhorticulturalsociety.wordpress.com/everything-you-need-for-2019/ and its hoped that lots of villagers will enter a class or two.

Northiam library news: For now the library will be housed at the scout hut. It will remain here until the original venue is usable once more. Its easy to find and is signed from Goddens Gill.

Mother and Toddler group: Every term time Wednesday morning in the Village Hall 9.15 -11.15. Pop along and meet other parents/carers and have a coffee whilst the little ones play. £2.50 per family includes snacks and drinks.

Beckley Church Roof: All Saints roof is in need of repair and will probably cost in the region of 100k. The committee will of course be applying for grants but also need to raise money themselves. If you have any fund raising ideas please let Father Jim know on 01797230822 and he can forward them to the Roof Repair Fundraising Committee. Beckley Church is a historic grade 1 listed building that has been at the centre of the village life for centuries and is worth preserving. No matter what your religious beliefs please try to help preserve this beautiful building.

Volunteers needed: Beckley speedwatch may have to stop if a few more volunteers don’t come forward. One or two volunteers can no longer help. Do consider joining the team so they can keep running sessions in our village and thus reduce speeding. For further details please email Mike Rowe on mike.rowe@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk

Please find below a list of useful numbers for local clubs and village amenities etc. Buzzy Bees-Babies & Toddler Group – Village hall weds- term time- 9.15-11.15am £2.50 a family. Beckley Preschool- Village Hall- term time Mon 9-3 Tues 9-3 Wed 9-3 Fri 9-3- 01797 260 582- www.bpnn.co.uk Village Primary School- 01797 260 342- www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.uk All Saints Church – Fr Martin Harper -Tel: 01424 883408 www.beckleyandpeasmarshchurch.co.uk Friends of Beckley Church-coffee morning- 1st Tuesday- 10.30-12.30-Village Hall- 01797 260360 Farmers Market – held every 2nd Saturday of the month - Village Hall- 10-12pm Parish council -All Welcome- meet every 1st Monday in the month - Village Hall – 7.30pm WI – 2nd Monday 7.30pm –Village Hall-01797260450 Trefoil 3rd Monday of month –Village Hall- 01797 260537 Pilates –every Monday 630-730pm & Wednesday- 1.30-2.30- Village Hall-07769651899 Taekwondo every Wednesday-430pm Village Hall- Start from age 5. Petra 01233 642357 Brownies & Guides- Further information - 07508636372 Table Tennis- Every Thursday- 9.30-11.30am– Village Hall- 01797 252382 Personal trainer (HIT Work Out ) Steve Hudson Every Wednesday 6am & 10 am. On the Jubilee field. 07488701642 xrpersonaltraining@gmail.com Tennis Court- Located at top of the Playing fields free to play and unlocked Yoga- every Friday 9.30-11am –Village Hall- Romy 01424 421876 Lunch Club- All ages- 2nd Thursday-Village Hall- 12.30- 01797 260518 History Society-01797 252173 Horticultural Society- 01797 260232 Beckley Players (Am/Dram)- 01797 260898 Beckley Bowls- 01797 252129 Beckley Cricket Club- 07599175491 Beckley Rangers-football- 01797 260513 Village Hall Hire- 01797260846 hirebeckleyvillagecentre@hotmail.com Parish website; The Parish council has spaces on its website www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page. Please send details to sue.evans@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk