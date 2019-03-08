If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

Beckley School log book extracts: show the sort of work the children were given in 1895. Can you solve them?!

08.03.1895: Examination - Second Class - (Standard III) - I examined this Class today.

Reading - as a rule the children attempt to read faster than they should do. Many of them blunder over short words. On the other hand others read well.

Writing - the Handwriting is neater and cleaner than it was.

Spelling - better, but still weak.

Written Exercise Set (unseen dictation) “Watchmen were set to see that this rule was carried out and to leave food on the windowsill for the sufferers inside, and to carry messages to their friends. For when one of the family was struck down by the plague, those who were still well would often leave the house in terror”.

Out of the 28 children examined half had 4 or over 4 errors.

Arithmetic Set- Two plain Sums and two in the form of questions.

What is sixty eight times as great as one thousand and seventy nine? (Sum).

I had in my purse 2 sovereigns, five half Sovereigns, 7 half Crowns, 5 Florins and 5 Sixpences. I paid a bill amounting to £1.19.3 ½d and a second one of £0/7/11d. What had I left? (Problem).

If 15884 soldiers drafted into 76 regiments how many in a regiment? (Sum).

A man earned 0.15.9d a week, his boy 0.5.3d. How much would they both earn in 34 weeks? (Problem).

The papers were generally neat. 5 children got all 4 sums right. 7 children got 3 sums right. 6 children got 2 sums right. 6 children got 1 sum right. 4 children got 0 sums right. 13 children worked the problems correctly.

Beckley School History Books: Books available from this week’s farmers market.

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday 9th March Don’t forget to look out for the Y6 Beckley school children selling their home made goods!!!Come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the hall up with a coffee shop…..do try and come along. Enquires to Nic 07986552634.

School news: Year 6 children at Beckley School have been set a challenge to raise funds for their leaving gift/party. They will be producing items to sell at the next few farmers markets in Beckley Village Hall. Please support them and come along and buy something from their eclectic mix of things they will have on offer. This Saturday will be Mother’s Day gifts (home-made scented candles etc) and Easter chicks along with some amazing multi-coloured hens eggs. Unwanted clothing: Beckley school has pledged not to let unwanted clothing end up in landfill sites. Together with the Salvation Army they will be collecting unwanted clothing and filling bags up until March. If you want to have a sort out you can donate your unwanted items of clothing, shoes and sheets but not duvets, underwear or sleeping bags. The date for dropping off clothing will be Monday 25th March at the school. Please do not bring bags before this date as the school cannot store them.

Beckley Church Services & Easter Lilies: Sunday 10th March 8am. Commemorate a loved one and order an Easter Lily which will be used to decorate the church. Lilies are now available to order from the School office at £4 each. Order before April 5th. Just put money in an envelope with the name of the person to be commemorated in a sealed envelope marked ‘Beckley Church’.

Defibrillator Training: The Rother Responders are offering training on the village defibrillator at the next WI meeting on Monday 11th March at 7pm in the village hall. New members always welcome. 01797260450 for details.

Beckley Lunch club: in aid of the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £5.00. The next one will be Thursday March 14th. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Beckley History Society: The next meeting begins with the AGM at 7.30pm and is followed by a film concerning Beckley and will be in Beckley Village Hall on 22nd March 7.30pm. Everyone welcome.

Messy Church: Beckley Village Centre. Next session Thursday 28th March 3.45 – 5.15. Families are invites to come along for crafts, stories, activities, songs games and food.

Elections: As you may be aware there will be local elections this May. The Parish Council has at least one vacancy and is inviting anyone who wished to be considered for election to please contact the clerk on Clerk@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk Being a parish councillor means you can have your say on village plans, housing and spending. It is not too time consuming and only involves attending a meeting once a month.

Parish Council meetings: Please be aware that the PC meetings have moved to first Monday of the month….same venue same time. Next meeting is April 1st.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning. Always on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is in aid of RNLI and is Tuesday 2nd April 10.30 – noon. In the Village Centre.

Beckley Horticultural Society’s events for 2019 started with a Q and A for show judges last Tuesday. Their next event is the spring show on April 27th. Schedules are available https://beckleyhorticulturalsociety.wordpress.com/everything-you-need-for-2019/ and its hoped that lots of villagers will enter a class or two.

Northiam library news: For now the library will be housed at the scout hut. It will remain here until the original venue is usable once more. Its easy to find and is signed from Goddens Gill.

Mother and Toddler group: Every term time Wednesday morning in the Village Hall 9.15 -11.15. Pop along and meet other parents/carers and have a coffee whilst the little ones play. £2.50 per family includes snacks and drinks.

Beckley Church Roof: All Saints roof is in need of repair and will probably cost in the region of 100k. The committee will of course be applying for grants but also need to raise money themselves. If you have any fund raising ideas please let Father Jim know on 01797230822 and he can forward them to the Roof Repair Fundraising Committee. Beckley Church is a historic grade 1 listed building that has been at the centre of the village life for centuries and is worth preserving. No matter what your religious beliefs please try to help preserve this beautiful building.

Volunteers needed: Beckley speedwatch may have to stop if a few more volunteers don’t come forward. One or two volunteers can no longer help. Do consider joining the team so they can keep running sessions in our village and thus reduce speeding. For further details please email Mike Rowe on mike.rowe@btinternet.com

Please find below a list of useful numbers for local clubs and village amenities etc. Buzzy Bees-Babies & Toddler Group – Village hall weds- term time- 9.15-11.15am £2.50 a family. Beckley Preschool- Village Hall- term time Mon 9-3 Tues 9-3 Wed 9-3 Fri 9-3- 01797 260 582- www.bpnn.co.uk Village Primary School- 01797 260 342- www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.uk All Saints Church – Fr Martin Harper -Tel: 01424 883408 www.beckleyandpeasmarshchurch.co.uk Friends of Beckley Church-coffee morning- 1st Tuesday- 10.30-12.30-Village Hall- 01797 260360 Farmers Market – held every 2nd Saturday of the month - Village Hall- 10-12pm Parish council -All Welcome- meet every 1st Monday in the month - Village Hall – 7.30pm WI – 2nd Monday 7.30pm –Village Hall-01797260450 Trefoil 3rd Monday of month –Village Hall- 01797 260537 Pilates –every Monday 630-730pm & Wednesday- 1.30-2.30- Village Hall-07769651899 Taekwondo every Wednesday-430pm Village Hall- Start from age 5. Petra 01233 642357 Brownies & Guides- Further information - 07508636372 Table Tennis- Every Thursday- 9.30-11.30am– Village Hall- 01797 252382 Personal trainer (HIT Work Out ) Steve Hudson Every Wednesday 6am & 10 am. On the Jubilee field. 07488701642 xrpersonaltraining@gmail.com Tennis Court- Located at top of the Playing fields free to play and unlocked Yoga- every Friday 9.30-11am –Village Hall- Romy 01424 421876 Lunch Club- All ages- 2nd Thursday-Village Hall- 12.30- 01797 260 518 History Society-01797 252173 Horticultural Society- 01797 260232. Beckley Players (Am/Dram)- 01797 260898 Beckley Bowls- 01797 252129. Beckley Cricket Club- 07599175491 Beckley Rangers-football- 01797 260513. Village Hall Hire- 01797260846 hirebeckleyvillagecentre@hotmail.com. Parish website; The Parish council has spaces on its website. www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page. Please send details to sue.evans@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk