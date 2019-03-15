If you have anything you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

Beckley School log book extract this week is from 1923

15.03.23: Third Term Examination commenced today.

16.03.23: Attendance still affected by bad weather and sickness – 88.5%

21.03.23: Medical examinations.

23.03.23: The new stoves have not arrived yet. 40 new dual desks are to take the place of the old furniture. Attendance this week affected by the rainy morning 89.5%.

Beckley School History Books: Books available from the farmers market.

Unwanted clothing: Early on the morning of Monday 25th March Beckley school will be taking donations of unwanted clothing. The school has pledged not to let unwanted clothing end up in landfill sites. Together with the Salvation Army they will be collecting unwanted clothing. If you want to have a sort out you can donate your unwanted items of clothing, shoes and sheets but not duvets, underwear or sleeping bags. Please do not bring bags before this date as the school cannot store them.

Beckley Church Services & Easter Lilies: Sunday 17th March 8am. Commemorate a loved one and order an Easter Lily which will be used to decorate the church. Lilies are now available to order from the School office at £4 each. Order before April 5th. Just put money in an envelope with the name of the person to be commemorated in a sealed envelope marked ‘Beckley Church’.

Beckley History Society: The next meeting begins with the AGM at 7.30pm and is followed by a film concerning Beckley and will be in Beckley Village Hall on 22nd March 7.30pm. Everyone welcome.

Messy Church: Beckley Village Centre. Next session Thursday 28th March 3.45 – 5.15. Families are invites to come along for crafts, stories, activities, songs games and food.

Parish Council meetings: Please be aware that the PC meetings have moved to first Monday of the month….same venue same time. Next meeting is April 1st.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning. Always on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is in aid of RNLI and is Tuesday 2nd April 10.30 – noon. In the Village Centre.

Beckley Lunch club: in aid of the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £5.00. The next one will be Thursday April 11th. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday April 13th Don’t forget to look out for the Y6 Beckley school children selling their home made goods!!! Come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the hall up with a coffee shop…..do try and come along. Enquires to Nic 07986552634.

School news: Year 6 children at Beckley School have been set a challenge to raise funds for their leaving gift/party. They will be producing items to sell at the next few farmers markets in Beckley Village Hall. Please support them and come along and buy something from their eclectic mix of things they will have on offer.

Elections: As you may be aware there will be local elections this May. The Parish Council has at least one vacancy and is inviting anyone who wished to be considered for election to please contact the clerk on Clerk@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk Being a parish councillor means you can have your say on village plans, housing and spending. It is not too time consuming and only involves attending a meeting once a month.

Beckley Horticultral Society’s events for 2019 started with a Q and A for show judges last Tuesday. Their next event is the spring show on April 27th. Schedules are available https://beckleyhorticulturalsociety.wordpress.com/everything-you-need-for-2019/ and its hoped that lots of villagers will enter a class or two.

Northiam library news: For now the library will be housed at the scout hut. It will remain here until the original venue is usable once more. Its easy to find and is signed from Goddens Gill.

Mother and Toddler group: Every term time Wednesday morning in the Village Hall 9.15 -11.15. Pop along and meet other parents/carers and have a coffee whilst the little ones play. £2.50 per family includes snacks and drinks.

Beckley Church Roof: All Saints roof is in need of repair and will probably cost in the region of 100k. The committee will of course be applying for grants but also need to raise money themselves. If you have any fund raising ideas please let Father Jim know on 01797230822 and he can forward them to the Roof Repair Fundraising Committee. Beckley Church is a historic grade 1 listed building that has been at the centre of the village life for centuries and is worth preserving. No matter what your religious beliefs please try to help preserve this beautiful building.

Volunteers needed: Beckley speedwatch may have to stop if a few more volunteers don’t come forward. One or two volunteers can no longer help. Do consider joining the team so they can keep running sessions in our village and thus reduce speeding. For further details please email Mike Rowe on mike.rowe@btinternet.com

Please find below a list of useful numbers for local clubs and village amenities etc.

Buzzy Bees-Babies & Toddler Group – Village hall weds- term time- 9.15-11.15am £2.50 a family.

Beckley Preschool- Village Hall- term time Mon 9-3 Tues 9-3 Wed 9-3 Fri 9-3- 01797 260 582- www.bpnn.co.uk

Village Primary School- 01797 260 342- www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.uk

All Saints Church – Fr Martin Harper -Tel: 01424 883408

www.beckleyandpeasmarshchurch.co.uk

Friends of Beckley Church-coffee morning- 1st Tuesday- 10.30-12.30-Village Hall- 01797 260360

Farmers Market – held every 2nd Saturday of the month - Village Hall- 10-12pm

Parish council -All Welcome- meet every 1st Monday in the month - Village Hall – 7.30pm

WI – 2nd Monday 7.30pm –Village Hall-01797260450

Trefoil 3rd Monday of month –Village Hall- 01797 260537

Pilates –every Monday 630-730pm & Wednesday- 1.30-2.30- Village Hall-07769651899

Taekwondo every Wednesday-430pm Village Hall- Start from age 5. Petra 01233 642357

Brownies & Guides- Further information - 07508636372

Table Tennis- Every Thursday- 9.30-11.30am– Village Hall- 01797 252382

Personal trainer (HIT Work Out ) Steve Hudson Every Wednesday 6am & 10 am. On the Jubilee field. 07488701642 xrpersonaltraining@gmail.com

Tennis Court- Located at top of the Playing fields free to play and unlocked

Yoga- every Friday 9.30-11am –Village Hall- Romy 01424 421876

Lunch Club- All ages- 2nd Thursday-Village Hall- 12.30- 01797 260 518

History Society-01797 252173

Horticultural Society- 01797 260232

Beckley Players (Am/Dram)- 01797 260898 Beckley Bowls- 01797 252129

Beckley Cricket Club- 07599175491 Beckley Rangers-football- 01797 260513

Village Hall Hire- 01797260846 hirebeckleyvillagecentre@hotmail.com

Parish website; The Parish council has spaces on its website

www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page. Please send details to sue.evans@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk