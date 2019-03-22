If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

Beckley School log book: extract this week is from 1904

22.03.04: A number of the elder boys absent this afternoon. Some sportsmen are chasing a tame stag across some fields at Beckley Corner. One boy Juden played truant.

24.03.04: Mr Gardener HMI visited and signed log book.

25.03.04: Reverend Canon Poole visited on Thursday and met HMI Inspector: also on Friday with reference to proposed Assistant for the Infant Department. HMI Inspector on Thursday advised that the Managers should staff the department to the fuller extent of the strength allowed by the Education authority.

Beckley School History Books: Books available from the farmers market.

Beckley History Society: The next meeting begins with the AGM at 7.30pm and is followed by a film concerning Beckley and will be in Beckley Village Hall on 22nd March 7.30pm.

Beckley Church Services & Easter Lilies: Sunday 24th March 8am &1 0am. Commemorate a loved one and order an Easter Lily which will be used to decorate the church. Lilies are now available to order from the School office at £4 each. Order before April 5th. Just put money in an envelope with the name of the person to be commemorated in a sealed envelope marked ‘Beckley Church’.Everyone welcome.

Unwanted clothing: Early on the morning of Monday 25th March Beckley school will be taking donations of unwanted clothing. The school has pledged not to let unwanted clothing end up in landfill sites. Together with the Salvation Army they will be collecting unwanted clothing. If you want to have a sort out you can donate your unwanted items of clothing, shoes and sheets but not duvets, underwear or sleeping bags. Please do not bring bags before this date as the school cannot store them.

Messy Church: Beckley Village Centre. Next session Thursday 28th March 3.45 – 5.15. Families are invites to come along for crafts, stories, activities, songs games and food.

Rye and surrounding areas Carers Group: Do you support someone who couldn’t manage without your help? Care for the Carers charity holds a monthly carers group at Rye Memorial Hospital, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh Road, Rye, TN31 7UD. 10.30am-12.30pm on 4th Thursday of each month. It’s completely free, facilitated by one of the charity’s carer support workers and you don’t need to register in advance - just turn up if you can make it. For more info, call Care for the Carers on 01323 738 390. www.cftc.org.uk/blog/new-rye-carers-information-and-advice-group

Parish Council meetings: Please be aware that the PC meetings have moved to first Monday of the month….same venue same time. Next meeting is April 1st.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning. Always on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is in aid of RNLI and is Tuesday 2nd April 10.30 – noon. In the Village Centre.

Beckley Lunch club: in aid of the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £5.00. The next one will be Thursday April 11th. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday April 13th Don’t forget to look out for the Y6 Beckley school children selling their home made goods!!! Come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the hall up with a coffee shop…..do try and come along. Enquires to Nic 07986552634.

School news: Year 6 children at Beckley School have been set a challenge to raise funds for their leaving gift/party. They will be producing items to sell at the next few farmers markets in Beckley Village Hall. Please support them and come along and buy something from their eclectic mix of things they will have on offer.

Elections: As you may be aware there will be local elections this May. The Parish Council has at least one vacancy and is inviting anyone who wished to be considered for election to please contact the clerk on Clerk@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk Being a parish councillor means you can have your say on village plans, housing and spending. It is not too time consuming and only involves attending a meeting once a month.

Beckley Horticultral Society’s events for 2019 started with a Q and A for show judges last Tuesday. Their next event is the spring show on April 27th. Schedules are available https://beckleyhorticulturalsociety.wordpress.com/everything-you-need-for-2019/ and its hoped that lots of villagers will enter a class or two.

Mother and Toddler group: Every term time Wednesday morning in the Village Hall 9.15 -11.15. Pop along and meet other parents/carers and have a coffee whilst the little ones play. £2.50 per family includes snacks and drinks.

Beckley Church Roof: All Saints roof is in need of repair and will probably cost in the region of 100k. The committee will of course be applying for grants but also need to raise money themselves. If you have any fund raising ideas please let Father Jim know on 01797230822 and he can forward them to the Roof Repair Fundraising Committee. Beckley Church is a historic grade 1 listed building that has been at the centre of the village life for centuries and is worth preserving. No matter what your religious beliefs please try to help preserve this beautiful building.

Volunteers needed: Beckley speedwatch may have to stop if a few more volunteers don’t come forward. One or two volunteers can no longer help. Do consider joining the team so they can keep running sessions in our village and thus reduce speeding. For further details please email Mike Rowe on mike.rowe@btinternet.com

Useful numbers for local clubs and village amenities etc.. Buzzy Bees-Babies & Toddler Group – Village hall weds- term time- 9.15-11.15am £2.50 a family.. Beckley Preschool- Village Hall- term time Mon 9-3 Tues 9-3 Wed 9-3 Fri 9-3- 01797 260 582- www.bpnn.co.uk. Village Primary School- 01797 260 342- www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.uk. All Saints Church – Fr Martin Harper -Tel: 01424 883408. www.beckleyandpeasmarshchurch.co.uk. Friends of Beckley Church-coffee morning- 1st Tuesday- 10.30-12.30-Village Hall- 01797 260360. Farmers Market – held every 2nd Saturday of the month - Village Hall- 10-12pm. Parish council -All Welcome- meet every 1st Monday in the month - Village Hall – 7.30pm. WI – 2nd Monday 7.30pm –Village Hall-01797260450. Trefoil 3rd Monday of month –Village Hall- 01797 260537. Pilates –every Monday 630-730pm & Wednesday- 1.30-2.30- Village Hall-07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesday-430pm Village Hall- Start from age 5. Petra 01233 642357. Brownies & Guides- Further information - 07508636372. Table Tennis- Every Thursday- 9.30-11.30am– Village Hall- 01797 252382. Personal trainer (HIT Work Out ) Steve Hudson Every Wednesday 6am & 10 am. On the Jubilee field. 07488701642 xrpersonaltraining@gmail.com. Tennis Court- Located at top of the Playing fields free to play and unlocked. Yoga- every Friday 9.30-11am –Village Hall- Romy 01424 421876. Lunch Club- All ages- 2nd Thursday-Village Hall- 12.30- 01797 260 518. History Society-01797 252173. Horticultural Society- 01797 260232. Beckley Players (Am/Dram)- 01797 260898 Beckley Bowls- 01797 252129. Beckley Cricket Club- 07599175491 Beckley Rangers-football- 01797 260513. Village Hall Hire- 01797260846 hirebeckleyvillagecentre@hotmail.com. Parish website; The Parish council has spaces on its website. www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page. Please send details to sue.evans@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk