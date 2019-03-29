If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

Beckley School log book: extract this week is from 1887

18.03.1887: Heard the Lower Division Infants read. The attention to the “aspirate” and the “final consonants” is remarkably good, especially when the local pronunciation is taken into account.

28.03.1887: Examined Standards II and III in English in the afternoon. Both Standards satisfactory. In both Standards the Poetry is known but the expression is not so good as it might be.

29.03.1887: Examined Standards IV, V, VI in Geography and English. The latter subject is satisfactory but I find some of Standard IV hesitate in Parsing. The Geography is very weak.

04.05.1887: Gave special attention to Spelling and Arithmetic in all Standards yesterday and today.

Beckley School History Books: Books available from the farmers market.

Beckley Church Services & Easter Lilies: Sunday 31st March 8am & 10am. Commemorate a loved one and order an Easter Lily which will be used to decorate the church. Lilies are now available to order from the School office at £4 each. Order before April 5th. Just put money in an envelope with the name of the person to be commemorated in a sealed envelope marked ‘Beckley Church’.Everyone welcome.

Messy Church: Beckley Village Centre. Next session is in May. Details to follow nearer the time. 3.45 – 5.15. Families are invites to come along for crafts, stories, activities, songs games and food.

Rye and surrounding areas Carers Group: Do you support someone who couldn’t manage without your help? Care for the Carers charity holds a monthly carers group at Rye Memorial Hospital, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh Road, Rye, TN31 7UD. 10.30am-12.30pm on 4th Thursday of each month. It’s completely free, facilitated by one of the charity’s carer support workers and you don’t need to register in advance - just turn up if you can make it. For more info, call Care for the Carers on 01323 738 390. www.cftc.org.uk/blog/new-rye-carers-information-and-advice-group

Parish Council meetings: Please be aware that the PC meetings have moved to first Monday of the month….same venue same time. Next meeting is April 1st.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning. Always on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is in aid of RNLI and is Tuesday 2nd April 10.30 – noon. In the Village Centre.

Beckley Lunch club: in aid of the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £5.00. The next one will be Thursday April 11th. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Mrs Bees potting shed: makes a return to this month’s farmers market. Get your perennials and biannuals

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday April 13th Don’t forget to look out for the Y6 Beckley school children selling their home made goods!!! Come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the hall up with a coffee shop…..do try and come along. Enquires to Nic 07986552634.

School news: Year 6 children at Beckley School have been set a challenge to raise funds for their leaving gift/party. They will be producing items to sell at the next few farmers markets in Beckley Village Hall. Please support them and come along and buy something from their eclectic mix of things they will have on offer.

Elections: As you may be aware there will be local elections this May. The Parish Council has at least one vacancy and is inviting anyone who wished to be considered for election to please contact the clerk on Clerk@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk Being a parish councillor means you can have your say on village plans, housing and spending. It is not too time consuming and only involves attending a meeting once a month.

Beckley Horticultral Society’s events for 2019 started with a Q and A for show judges last Tuesday. Their next event is the spring show on April 27th. Schedules are available https://beckleyhorticulturalsociety.wordpress.com/everything-you-need-for-2019/ and its hoped that lots of villagers will enter a class or two.

Beckley History Society: The next meeting at Village Hall is on 31st May 7.30pm.

Mother and Toddler group: Every term time Wednesday morning in the Village Hall 9.15 -11.15. Pop along and meet other parents/carers and have a coffee whilst the little ones play. £2.50 per family includes snacks and drinks.

Beckley Church Roof: All Saints roof is in need of repair and will probably cost in the region of 100k. The committee will of course be applying for grants but also need to raise money themselves. If you have any fund raising ideas please let Father Jim know on 01797230822 and he can forward them to the Roof Repair Fundraising Committee. Beckley Church is a historic grade 1 listed building that has been at the centre of the village life for centuries and is worth preserving. No matter what your religious beliefs please try to help preserve this beautiful building.

Volunteers needed: Beckley speedwatch may have to stop if a few more volunteers don’t come forward. One or two volunteers can no longer help. Do consider joining the team so they can keep running sessions in our village and thus reduce speeding. For further details please email Mike Rowe on mike.rowe@btinternet.com