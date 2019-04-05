If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

Beckley School log book extract this week is from 1918

05.04.18: Admitted Rex Mayes (stayed until 11.07.18 when he left for Hastings).

08.04.18: Reassembled. Children moved forward for the year to April 1919. At present the arrangement must be as follows –

Infants and immediately above in classroom -35 children.

Lower class (Standards II and III) – 38 children.

Upper class – all children above – 48 children.

Admitted Percy Penfold (stayed until 23.12.26 when he left to join Grocery Dept. of Edwards Beckley), and Albert Cord (stayed until 10.08.25 when family removed to another location).

12.04.18: Each teacher has two small classes. A third assistant is badly wanted – for nearly three years – since August 31st 1915 there has been a vacancy. The present difficulty occurs in the upper class.

Beckley School History Books: Books available from the farmers market.

Beckley Church Services: Sunday 7th April 8am.

Easter Egg Hunt: Monday 8th April. A free event at Beckley Village Hall 2-4pm run by FSN.

Beckley Lunch club: in aid of the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £5.00. The next one will be Thursday April 11th. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Mrs Bees potting shed: makes a return to this month’s farmers market. This month get your perennials and biennials.

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday April 13th Don’t forget to look out for the Y6 Beckley school children selling their home made goods!!! Come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the hall up with a coffee shop…..do try and come along. Enquires to Nic 07986552634.

School news: Year 6 children at Beckley School have been set a challenge to raise funds for their leaving gift/party. They will be producing items to sell at the next few farmers markets in Beckley Village Hall. Please support them and come along and buy something from their eclectic mix of things they will have on offer.

Beckley Horticultral Society’s events for 2019 started with a Q and A for show judges last Tuesday. Their next event is the spring show on April 27th. Schedules are available https://beckleyhorticulturalsociety.wordpress.com/everything-you-need-for-2019/ and its hoped that lots of villagers will enter a class or two.

Messy Church: Beckley Village Centre. Next session is in May. Details to follow nearer the time. 3.45 – 5.15. Families are invites to come along for crafts, stories, activities, songs games and food.

Parish Council meetings: Please be aware that the PC meetings have moved to first Monday of the month….same venue same time. Next meeting is in May following the elections.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning. Always on the first Tuesday of the month. Tuesday 7th May 10.30 – noon. In the Village Centre.

Five go mad in Eastbourne!: Several Beckley residents are participating in a sponsored wonder walk in Eastbourne on Saturday 15 June in aid of Chestnut Tree House Hospice. It is a 10 mile walk filled with colour, light, magic and wonder. If you would like to sponsor them go to www.justgiving.com and search for “Five go mad in Eastbourne”.

Beckley History Society: The next meeting at Village Hall is on 31st May 7.30pm.

Mother and Toddler group: Every term time Wednesday morning in the Village Hall 9.15 -11.15. Pop along and meet other parents/carers and have a coffee whilst the little ones play. £2.50 per family includes snacks and drinks.

Beckley Church Roof: All Saints roof is in need of repair and will probably cost in the region of 100k. The committee will of course be applying for grants but also need to raise money themselves. If you have any fund raising ideas please let Father Jim know on 01797230822 and he can forward them to the Roof Repair Fundraising Committee. Beckley Church is a historic grade 1 listed building that has been at the centre of the village life for centuries and is worth preserving. No matter what your religious beliefs please try to help preserve this beautiful building.

Volunteers needed: Beckley speedwatch may have to stop if a few more volunteers don’t come forward. One or two volunteers can no longer help. Do consider joining the team so they can keep running sessions in our village and thus reduce speeding. For further details please email Mike Rowe on mike.rowe@btinternet.com

A list of useful numbers for local clubs and village amenities etc. Buzzy Bees-Babies & Toddler Group – Village hall weds- term time- 9.15-11.15am £2.50 a family. Beckley Preschool- Village Hall- term time Mon 9-3 Tues 9-3 Wed 9-3 Fri 9-3- 01797 260 582- www.bpnn.co.uk Village Primary School- 01797 260 342- www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.uk All Saints Church – Fr Martin Harper -Tel: 01424 883408 www.beckleyandpeasmarshchurch.co.uk Friends of Beckley Church-coffee morning- 1st Tuesday- 10.30-12.30-Village Hall- 01797 260360 Farmers Market – held every 2nd Saturday of the month - Village Hall- 10-12pm Parish council -All Welcome- meet every 1st Monday in the month - Village Hall – 7.30pm WI – 2nd Monday 7.30pm –Village Hall-01797260450 Trefoil 3rd Monday of month –Village Hall- 01797 260537 Pilates –every Monday 630-730pm & Wednesday- 1.30-2.30- Village Hall-07769651899 Taekwondo every Wednesday-430pm Village Hall- Start from age 5. Petra 01233 642357 Brownies & Guides- Further information - 07508636372 Table Tennis- Every Thursday- 9.30-11.30am– Village Hall- 01797 252382 Personal trainer (HIT Work Out ) Steve Hudson Every Wednesday 6am & 10 am. On the Jubilee field. 07488701642 xrpersonaltraining@gmail.com Tennis Court- Located at top of the Playing fields free to play and unlocked Yoga- every Friday 9.30-11am –Village Hall- Romy 01424 421876 Lunch Club- All ages- 2nd Thursday-Village Hall- 12.30- 01797 260 518 History Society-01797 252173 Horticultural Society- 01797 260232 Beckley Players (Am/Dram)- 01797 260898 Beckley Bowls- 01797 252129 Beckley Cricket Club- 07599175491 Beckley Rangers-football- 01797 260513 Village Hall Hire- 01797260846 hirebeckleyvillagecentre@hotmail.com Parish website; The Parish council has spaces on its website www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page. Please send details to sue.evans@beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk