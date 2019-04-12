If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

Beckley School log book: extract this week is from 1899

12.04.1899: Examined the Upper Division – Standards IV - VII.

14.04.1899: Examined the Fourth Class (Standard II) in the elementary subjects. The attendance of the children in the Third Class was so poor that the Examination was postponed to next week.

18.04.1899: School visited and inspected by Mr Coulson HMI. HMI Inspector recommended that Cassell’s new map of British Empire and Nelsons Charts should be procured. The Geography of the Upper Division is not satisfactory. Owing to changes the work prosed last year has not been fully carried out.

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday April 13th Don’t forget to look out for the Y6 Beckley school children selling their home made goods!!! Come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the hall up with a coffee shop…..do try and come along. Enquires to Nic 07986552634. School news: Year 6 children at Beckley School have been set a challenge to raise funds for their leaving gift/party. They will be producing items to sell at the next few farmers markets in Beckley Village Hall. Please support them and come along and buy something from their eclectic mix of things they will have on offer. Beckley School History Books: Books available from the farmers market. Mrs Bees potting shed: makes a return to this month’s farmers market. This month get your perennials and biennials.

Dahlia Course: April 13th at village all. This is an interactive workshop and you will get to take something home. £25 booking essential info@orchardfarmflowers.co.uk

Beckley Church Services: Palm Sunday 14th April 8am and 10am. Good Friday service is at Peasmarsh

Beckley Horticultral Society’s events for 2019 started with a Q and A for show judges last Tuesday. Their next event is the spring show on April 27th. Schedules are available https://beckleyhorticulturalsociety.wordpress.com/everything-you-need-for-2019/ and its hoped that lots of villagers will enter a class or two.

Jumble Sale: Start saving your jumble! As on Sunday 28th April. Village Hall at 10-12 there will be village jumble sale. Proceeds towards the Better Beckley project phase two - refurbishing the tennis court. Jumble donations can be dropped off at the small hall on Saturday 27th April.

Open Day: Little Gate Farm’s annual open day is on Saturday 27th April 10-12. For further details 10797260580

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning. Always on the first Tuesday of the month. Tuesday 7th May 10.30 – noon. In the Village Centre.

Beckley Lunch club: in aid of the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £5.00. The next one will be Thursday May 9th. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Parish Council meetings: Please be aware that the PC meetings have moved to first Monday of the month….same venue same time. Next meeting is 14th May following the elections.

Messy Church: Beckley Village Centre. Next session is 16th May. 3.45 – 5.15. Families are invites to come along for crafts, stories, activities, songs games and food.

Beckley Players; the next production is to be a farce and will run from May 22nd- May 25th in the village hall.

Beckley History Society: The next meeting at Village Hall is on 31st May 7.30pm.

Five go mad in Eastbourne!: Several Beckley residents are participating in a sponsored wonder walk in Eastbourne on Saturday 15 June in aid of Chestnut Tree House Hospice. It is a 10 mile walk filled with colour, light, magic and wonder. If you would like to sponsor them go to www.justgiving.com and search for “Five go mad in Eastbourne”.

Mother and Toddler group: Every term time Wednesday morning in the Village Hall 9.15 -11.15. Pop along and meet other parents/carers and have a coffee whilst the little ones play. £2.50 per family includes snacks and drinks.

Beckley Church Roof: All Saints roof is in need of repair and will probably cost in the region of 100k. The committee will of course be applying for grants but also need to raise money themselves. If you have any fund raising ideas please let Father Jim know on 01797230822 and he can forward them to the Roof Repair Fundraising Committee. Beckley Church is a historic grade 1 listed building that has been at the centre of the village life for centuries and is worth preserving. No matter what your religious beliefs please try to help preserve this beautiful building.

Volunteers needed: Beckley speedwatch may have to stop if a few more volunteers don’t come forward. One or two volunteers can no longer help. Do consider joining the team so they can keep running sessions in our village and thus reduce speeding. For further details please email Mike Rowe on mike.rowe@btinternet.com

