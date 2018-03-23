The Easter services: at St Giles are 11.15am for Good Friday Meditation with the Easter Day Service and Easter Family Communion on Sunday at 11.15am, followed by an Easter Egg Hunt in the churchyard.

Weekly five-a-side football: takes place every Thursday night at 7pm at Claremont Sports Hall. Call James on 01580 830330.

Bodiam: will have a bus service on Good Friday and Easter Monday with times like the 349 Sunday service. Stops are at the Castle Inn and Levetts Lane.

Bodiam Cricket Club: has a number of home games coming up on May 6, May 13, June 3, June 10 June 24 and July 8. If anyone would like to play for the Club call K Towner on 01424 436523.