I was sorry to hear: that Alan Bowden has died. Alan was Parish News Editor for many years and a member of the Bexhill and Battle Conservative Association - the local branch that took in Bodiam.

We have advantages of living in Bodiam: with the services in the village. Hinxden Farm Dairy have a local doorstep delivery service; newspapers are delivered from Staplecross to Bodiam by Jackies News. There is a good bus service, the Church, pre-school and primary school, two coalmen, a good pub, bed and breakfast, general builders. I am sure someone will tell me the disadvantages. I would like to hear them.

Thursday evening Prayers: take place at St Giles at 6pm. All are welcome.

The mobile library: comes to Levetts Lane on April 19 from 11.30am - 11.55am.

I saw the other day: that the Number 2 at Bodiam Castle, William Past, now has a a home at Staplecross. We do not see a lot of him, but I could see still has the best interests of Bodiam at all times. Perhaps sometime he will have a small party for his few friends at his local watering hole.

I said in a past Village Voice: that Michael Weeks has died. Michael was part of the big Weeks family in Bodiam for many years. The funeral service will be held on April 10 at 3.15pm at Turnbridge Wells Crematorium. Donations, if wished to Hospice in the Weald, care of KB Sills, High Streeet, Cranbrook, Kent, TN17 3DT 01580 712284.