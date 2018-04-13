Bus service: the times of the Sunday bank holiday 349 bus service are both the same. Hastings 7:52 AM, 9:52 AM, 11:52 AM, 1:52 PM, 3:52 AM. Bodiam 8:30 AM, 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 2:30 PM, 430. Cranbrook 8:58 AM, 10:58 AM, 12:58 AM, 2:58 PM, 458. It connects with the service number 5 to Maidstone. Back from Cranbrook at 9:05 AM, 11:05 AM, 1:05 PM, 3:05 PM, 505. Bodiam 9:33 AM, 11:33 AM, 1:33 PM, 3:33 PM, 5:33 PM. And Hastings 10:13 AM, 12:13 PM, 2:13 PM, 4:13 PM, 6:13 PM. For more information phone the travel line on 0871 2002233.

Traffic jam: I came home from Hastings on Easter Saturday all the cars that wanted to go into Bodiam Castle could not - there were cars right up to know Knolly’s and a man from the National trust who did not look very happy as all the fields were to wet for the cars.

Parish council: the next meeting of Bodium parish council is on April 23 at 7 PM in the parish room. Members of the public are most welcome.

David Harding: the other day and Hastings I saw David Harding who is part of the Winter family. They had a home at Rectory Cottage in Bodium Road. He was delighted to hear about friends in the village and one day perhaps he’ll come back to Bodiam.