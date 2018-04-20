Mobile library: sad to report the mobile library will stop in May. What other service will Bodiam be losing? Will the last person please turn out the lights.

Railway: the Kent and East Sussex Railway would like to thank the community of Bodiam which continued support. Free tickets must be booked online before midnight on April 21 for April 22. Tickets are subject to availability and council tax or photo card driving licence is required when collecting your tickets. Tickets will not be available on the day.

Castle Inn: the Castle Inn now has some opening times. From 11 AM with food from midday until 9 PM.

Cricket club the first cricket club season fixture for Bodiam is on May 6 and May the 13th, June 3rd, June 10th, June 24th, June 25th, and July 8th.

Parish council: the next meeting of Bodiam parish council is on April 23 7 PM in the parish room. The parish council has free tickets for the Senlac Car Show on June 17 at the recreation ground. Two tickets for each home in Bodiam.