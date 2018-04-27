Doctor’s appointments: The equivalent of seven GP or nurse clinics were lost due to 142 appointments not being kept, at Wish Valley Surgery Hawkhurst, which takes in Bodiam, between November 1 2017 and January 31 2018. Is this fair to patients who would like to get an appointment.

Please cancel in a timely fashion to allow those appointments to be reallocated.

Thank you: I would like to say a big thank you to Geoff Barden and drivers of the 349 bus service who were a great help to me with the Grand National. I do not have a good life so this will be a great help.

Evening Prayer: is said at 6pm on a Thursday at St Giles Church. All enquiries regarding baptisms, weddings and funerals should be made to Christopher - the Priest in Charge on 01580 830925.

Elections: The next full Rother District Council and Parish Council elections is not this year but in 2019 although elections are going on all around Bodiam.

Sad News: Bodiam, I am sure, was sorry to hear that one of its residents from Blacksmiths Field has died. Our thoughts are with his family.

Fallen tree: The Parish Council would like to say a big thank you to Richard Mitchell and John Dines for removing the tree that had fallen on Bodiam Hill.