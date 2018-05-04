Cricket: Bodiam Cricket Club’s first home fixture is on May 6. For more information or if you want to be part of it call Karen Towner on 01424 436523

School: It’s good to report that Bodiam Church of England Primary School has a number of event at the recreation ground, with no cost to the school. The sports day and the Fun Day, the school needs support all the time.

Football: Every Thursday Five-a-side football takes place at 7pm at Claremont Sports Hall. For more information call James on 01580 830330.

Mrs V Davies the clerk to Bodiam Parish Council is to step down. If anyone would like information about this paid position, call the chairman on 01580 830211.

Bank holiday buses: The Mayday bank holiday bus service is the 349 with Sunday timetable.

Road Safety: as the nights are lighter and the children of Levett’s Lane are playing out after school, please drive slowly in the lane and all parts of Bodiam