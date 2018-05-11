Confirmation: Christopher, the Priest in Charge of Bodiam would like to know of anyone who would be interested in exploring the possibility of confirmation. Have a word, or phone Christopher on 01580 830925.

The Annual Guinness Dinner: was held at the Castle pub. It is an event attended by Guinness workers of the past and their guests. This annual event has been running for the past 20 years.

The Wish Valley Surgery: at Hawkhurst, that takes in Bodiam, says that only 950 flu immunisations were taken up at clinics and consultations. That is not a lot at such a large surgery. I was on the floor when I had a jab.

Can someone help our post service?: The other day we did not get our post until 2.30pm and two postmen came round and although Bodiam itself was not badly affected by the snow, we did not see a postman for a few days. You can see how other businesses perhaps would like to take on the service.