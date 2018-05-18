Welcome: it was good to see the new residents at work in their new home that was the home of the late Victor Lyne. Victor was a big part of Bodiam football club and you could see him at most Bodiam events.

10 K: the Rother Valley 10k takes place on September 16 with a start time of 10 AM . It starts at Northiam railway station and finishes in the grounds of Bodiam Castle. The current record stands at 34 minutes 30 seconds. There is a £50 prize to beat if other Bodiam resident enters the race. I will make this up to £70. So a total price of £70 and a free tea or coffee for the runners when they purchase a slice of cake. the offer is valid for runners and their families on the day of the race only and before 1 PM. entry fee for affiliated members is £15. The non-affiliated is £17 and on the day it is £20. Doctors and the ambulance will be on duty for the whole of the race.

Bank holiday: the National Trust and the Castle Inn must have had a very good May Day bank holiday. I lost about two stones that may be good for me it was so hot.

St Giles services: the next service at St Giles is Holy Communion at 11:15 AM on May 20 the Priest-in-Charge Christopher will take the service.

Parish council meeting: the next meeting of Bodiam Parish Council is on May 29 7 PM in the parish room. Everyone is most welcome.

Parish clerk position: Mrs V Davies clerk to Bodiam parish is to step down. If anyone would like more information about this paid position call the chairman on (01580) 830214.