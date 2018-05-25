Live music: live music will take place at Quarry Farm on June 15, 16, 17. Full weekend tickets are £60. It is family friendly and for discounted local tickets please visit the Hub, Quarry Farm. please bring proof of address with you to qualify. The Conquest Hospital MRI scanner appeal will benefit from proceeds.

Parish council: the next meeting of Bodiam parish council is on Tuesday, May 29 in the parish room at 7 PM. members of the public are welcome to attend.

Local events: I have just had Optivo through the housing group’s magazine that we hope looks after Levetts Lane and in the Sussex calendar of events there are lots of events for Battle, Hastings, Rye, Worthing and Bexhill. Come on Opivo a lot of villages in Rother have housing that is Optivo run

St Giles: the next service at St Giles is family service at 11:15 AM June 3rd