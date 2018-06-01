As we may know: East Sussex County Council is addressing the pot-holes and we do have some in Bodiam that are Category 1 pot-holes and other gangs could continue with prioritised work.

What a mess: The village green looks like the way I do this Village Voice. The Parish Council pay for it, but perhaps in this case the council pay the bill too soon. The chairman has had a talk with the general manager in the hope that we will have one of the best village greens in Rother.

As in other years: Senlac Rotary has its Classic Car show on the Recreation Ground on June 17. Senlac Rotary have agreed to provide two free tickets per household, which must be for Bodiam residents. The Parish Council hope you enjoy the event and that the Castle Inn and Bodiam Castle make lots of money and have a happy day.

Sometimes in life: you meet people who do not like to help other people (that is their right, but the other day John Saxby and his mate Rosemary both went out of their way to help somebody get to Cranbrook as we did not seem to have buses in Bodiam. I know the person who had the lift and he will not forget the couple, but would it not be great to see more couples like to two from Levetts Lane?

St Giles’ Church: is to have a coffee morning on Saturday June 2 at the Old Rectory, Bodiam, from 10.30am - 12.30pm, if anyone would like to donate prizes for the raffle or cakes.

June 2 is the day of the Derby, so perhaps one could win a prize.