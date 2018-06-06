All enquiries: regarding baptisms, weddings and funerals and funerals should be made to Christopher, Priest in Charge, on 01580 830925. Christopher’s day off is Tuesday.

Bodiam Fun Day and Dog Show: will take place on the recreation ground, behind the Castle Inn pub, on July 1 from 12pm - 4pm. There is free parking and admission and lots of events including pony rides, a tombola, hog-roast, raffle and lots more. All proceeds will go to Bodiam Church of England Primary School.

The other dayL I saw a great past friend of Bodiam Paul Blanch, who was with his young brother Ken.

Paul was a big part of Bodiam with the church, Bodiam Football Club and the Cricket Club. Paul’s best game was cricket. He would give his tea away to someone who did not have one. Not many of us would do that.

I hope: Bodiam is not on the way to becoming a village of crime, but over the May Day weekend someone took fish from the Bodiam Castle moat and the Castle Inn had an intruder. Some months ago vans had tools stolen from them and there was graffiti. Keep you eyes open and phone the police if you think it will help.