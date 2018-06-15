The next service: at St Giles Church is on Sunday June 17 at 11.15am and is Holy Communion.

The Queen and the late Queen Mother: and Heather Lewis all had a go on horse racing - well perhaps not Heather but she did say to me what will win the derby? I told her Young Rascal. It did not. My apologies Heather but I did not ride the animal. Sadly no winners for the Church of England St Giles Coffee Morning that took place on the day of the Derby. Young Rascal could have made a lot of money for the church.

If you like to go to Bodiam Castle: and are a local resident, on Thursday June 28, the National Trust would like to extend its thanks for all that you have had to put up with. Come and see the new;ly refurbished Castle View Cafe and enjoy light refreshments from the cafe. Please do go and perhaps see more of the best castle in the county. You must confirm your attendance by calling 01580 831321.

The village: was very sorry to hear that David Wood, who was an old time butcher for many years in Hawkhurst, and who had a round in Bodiam, has died. His funeral took place at St Laurence Church, Hawkhurst. If anyone would like to make a donation in memory of David they should make it payable to Hospice in the Weald and it may be sent care of Waterhouse and Son Funeral Directors, High Street, Burwash, East Sussex, TN189 7ET. Phone 01435 882219.

All roads lead to Bodiam: on Sunday June 17 for the Senlac Classic Car Show and Craft Fayre on Bodiam Recreation Ground, opposite Bodiam Castle,, next door to the castle Inn, from 10am - 5pm.

For further information call 07455 944849. Admission is £5, children free.