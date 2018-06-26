The new Clerk: to Bodiam Parish Council is Pat Buckle who can be contacted on 01424 830437.

Pat is a locum to the council and so the council is still seeking applications from candidates interested in undertaking this varied post providing professional support and guidance to councillors. At the last parish council meeting, Ellen Archer put in planning applications over cladding of first floor timber frame externally, replacement windows and internal alterations, including replacement staircase and proposed first floor WC to master bedroom. Ellen Archer was the home of the late Mr Tom Churcher. The next meeting of the parish council is on July 16 at 7pm at the Parish Room, Bodiam.

The next service: at St Giles is a family service at 11.15am on July 1.

What a great weekend: Bodiam had on July 16 and 17. Music from the Hub, Quarry Farm, Ewhurst Green, Rotary Club of Senlac, St Giles church service. Oh what happy days Bodiam had, if only for two days a year.