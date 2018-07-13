I went to Benenden Hospital: the other week and I want to say a big thank-you to the staff. Sometimes hospital can make you feel more ill than what you are, and just a few well chosen words from staff can go a long way.

The next service at St Giles: is Holy Communion on Sunday July 15 at 11.15am. Churches traditionally have their own patronal saint. Bodiam is St Giles. So to mark the occasion on September 1, this year it falls on a Saturday. Canterbury Cathedral to sing Evensong in St Giles at 5.30pm. I must say our Priest in Charge Christopher seems to put a lot of work in for the parish of Bodiam.

As we know: 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and it would be interesting to hear any suggestions on how this occasion could best be recognised in Bodiam. Please send any ideas to Linda Stevens at Longacre, Sandhurst Road, Bodiam, Robertsbridge, East Sussex.

I have had a letter: from the Rotary Club of Senlac, who held their Classic care Show at Bodiam. The weather was very kind and thanks to the AA for keeping the traffic flowing most of the time. The event has again raised a considerable amount which will go to Rotary good causes.