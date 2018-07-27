I was sorry: to hear that Pam Dando has died. Pam had a home at The Alms Flats at the top of Bodiam Hill. The service for Pam took place at St Giles Church, Bodiam.

I felt happy: for one day last week. The Postman came round Levetts Lane at about 9.15am. Most of the time it is 12.30 - 1.30pm. I felt the postman would keep to about 9.15am. We are back to the old times now.

The next service: at St Giles Church is on August 5 at 11.15am and will be family communion.

On Monday Augsut 6: The Feats of the Transfiguration of our Lord takes place at 12 noon, with Holy Communion.

Bodiam Parish Council: is still seeking applications from candidates interested in undertaking the job of Clerk and Responsible Financial Officer. For more information phone the chairman on 01580 830221 or apply to 13 Levetts lane, Bodiam, Robertsbridge, East Susssex TN32 SUL.

Would anyone like to hire: Bodiam Recreation Ground for a single football match or a series of football events? Call Geoffrey Goodsell on 01580 830211 and get some very good rates fro the great game.