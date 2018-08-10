As we can see: work is in hand on Ellen Archer’s replacement windows, over-cladding and internal alterations. As we know, this was the home of Mr and Mrs Churcher. The new residents will be Mr and Mrs Michael Rafferty from Pratts Bottom. I am sure Bodiam will make them feel most welcome.

The public front office: of Battle Police Station has new opening times. These are 9am - 12pm. The station will still be open Monday - Friday.

All enquiries: regarding baptisms, weddings an funerals should be made to the Priest in Charge, Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580 830925. Please note that Christopher’s day off is Tuesday.

St Giles Day is on September 1. To mark this occasion the church will be welcoming the Lay Clerks of Canterbury Cathedral to sing Evensong at St Giles, Bodiam at 5.30pm.

If you phone me: please let it ring. I love the calls but I am a bit slow now, but hope in time you will see me run around the Green and all around Bodiam (perhaps not!).

Both surgeries: North Ridge Surgery and Wish Valley Surgery, that both take in Bodiam, will close, as usual, on the August Bank Holiday. Patients should use 111 - the NHS help-line, or 999 in an emergency outside opening hours. Back to normal on August 28.

Did you see: that the great councillor for Bodiam Cllr Angharad Davies was on the BBC recently?

Bodiam has had many people on the TV - Graham Peters, who could go on to be the head of the BBC, Patrick Stevens, who is Hon Secretary of St Giles Church. I was on the BBC in the 1950’s but I will not say what I was on.

At the last parish Council meeting: a member of the public thanked Bodiam Parish Council for all its efforts in dealing with smell from the cess pit at the National Trust Property. It is very sad that it took over 20 years to stop the smell, but full marks to the National Trust. Lets hope the smell has now stopped.

Good to hear: that Lisa Morris is now out of hospital. Lisa has a home on Levetts Lane and we hope she is on the right road now.