Many people say to me: can you name a B&B in Bodiam. Yes I can - Gill Parkes. I am told you get an excellent full English breakfast, plenty of parking and it is open all year round. Phone Gill on 01580 830494.

The Rotary Club’s: main fund raising event that takes place on the Recreation Ground every year, raised around £17,500. This will help local charities.

The next service: at St Giles is Holy Communion on August 19 at 11.15am.

Richard Willard: If anyone in Bodiam or the surrounding area, has information on Richard Willard, who died in September 1917 fighting on the Somme, I would like to get all the information I can.

I am told Richard’s family was primarily a Bodiam family.

The next Parish Council meeting: is on August 28 at 7pm in the Parish Room (Not August 27).

As we know: summer holidays are with us and Stagecoach South East have many offers, like kids travelling for just a pound with any adult. This is a very good offer but it must be with an adult.