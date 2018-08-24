Jackie’s News: do a delivery service to Bodiam and now do eight weeks of delivery with no charge, plus eight weeks of any newspaper half price. If anyone would like further information or wants to place an order, the number is 01580 763183.

Do not forget: the 349 bank holiday bus service times are Hastings Station: 07.52, 09.52, 11.52, 13.52 and 15.52; Bodiam Castle: 08.30, 10.30, 12.30, 14.30 and 16.30; Hawkhurst: 08.43, 10.43, 12.43, 14.43 and 16.43; Cranbrook Congregational Church and back from Cranbrook: 09.05, 11.05, 13.05 15.05 and 17.05; Hawkhurst: 9.20; Bodiam: 0933, 11.33, 13.33, 15.33 and 17.33; Hastings: 10.13, 12.13, 14.13, 16.13 and 18.13.

It was great: to hear about Giles Perrin. Who is Giles Perrin? He is the headmaster at Claremont Senior School in the village plus a very good cricketer for Pett. He is the man who has put Pett at the top of cricket in the South East.

If anyone would like to hire: Bodiam Recreation Ground and changing rooms, phone 01580 830211 for conditions of hire.