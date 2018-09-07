The Rother Valley 10k: takes place on September 16. It starts at Northiam Railway Station at 10am and finishes in the grounds of Bodiam Castle National Trust.

There’s a free tea or coffee for the runners when purchasing a slice of cake from the Bodiam Castle cafe.

For more information visit: www.rothervalley10k.co.uk

Christopher: our parish priest is now Rural Dean of Rye. Any enquiries regarding weddings, baptisms, and funerals, or for more information on church life at St Giles call: 01580 830925.

Christopher’s day off is Tuesday.

As we all must know: 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, or the Great War. What is great about it? All the carnage that went on.

The village War Memorial was dedicated by parishioners and friends in October 1922. The memorial is dedicated to Albert Clout, Royal West Kent’s, September 30, 1917; Theophilous Austin, Royal Fusiliers, August 19, 1918; Thomas Milton, Grenadier Guards, September 14, 1914.

The Rotary Club of Senlac: that has used the Bodiam Recreation Ground for its Classic Car Show for the past eleven years, have taken the action to move to a new venue at Park Farm, Junction Road, Bodiam. Bodiam Parish Council are very sad but Senlac say (because of the volume of traffic going to the show) it was an accident waiting to happen and was unmanageable.

Deborah: the past church warden of St Giles has stepped down. It is not the best of jobs in a church, but Deborah has put in a lot of hard work.

The church warden designate is Rachel Piper.