You can get on the 349: at Bodiam to get your free electric blanket testing at Bohemia Road Fire Station, Hastings, on October 10, 2pm - 4pm. Please put the date in your diary. The bus stops within yards of the fire station and is free to everyone who has a bus pass.

I was sorry to hear: that Barbara Napper is no longer a member of the Bodiam Castle National Trust Local Committee. She put the National Trust first at all times but can now give all her time to Bodiam Parish Council after nine years of service to the National Trust, who I am sure are sorry to see her go.

Some good news: Football will be back in Bodiam at the Recreation Ground and will be against Sedlescombe Rangers FC. It will be good to see the Recreation Ground being used for this purpose sometimes on a Saturday and Sunday.

The next service: at St Giles is Holy Communion on October 16 at 11.15am.

349 Sunday Service: As I do this Village Voice I do not have any news on the 349 Sunday bus service. Stagecoach are to look at this service this month.