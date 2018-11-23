I saw Christopher: the priest in charge of Bodiam the other day, who told me he had been with us a year on Remembrance Sunday. It is good to see signs with sense of humour in the Parish News. Tom me it would be great to have that in every Parish News, but that will not be. I do like the sign on a maternity room door - ‘push, push push’ and on a restaurant door - ‘don’t stand there and be hungry - come in and get fed up’

What a great night: was had at the Bodiam Bonfire and Fireworks at the Castle Inn with live music. Didn’t the young ladies at the bar work hard? In fact everyone did, to make it the best bonfire and fireworks in East Sussex.

Now that birds are no longer nesting: hedges can be trimmed and cut back, like the Claremont hedge on the main road into Bodiam. Perhaps all residents can ensure that their hedges do not encroach and obstruct people and vehicle and please ensure you take your dog’s mess home.

The Bodiam Notice Board: would like to thank everyone for their support. The service is a voluntary one and takes considerable time to put together each month. With limited interest it has been decided that the service will cease. The hub at Quarry Farm, Ewhurst Green, is perhaps the best way to keep up to date with all the activities they hold there.