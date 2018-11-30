It was sad: that it was too late to say about All Saints Day at St Giles Church on November 4. There was a short and simple service to remember our departed loved ones and light a candle.

One sometimes does not get news about events at St Giles, only when it is too late and in the Parish News. Why could not the church do a three month calendar in the Parish News? Sandhurst Baptist Church does this and it works.

Some weeks ago I said: that candidates are wanted for the TV programme Blind Date. It looks like we may have someone in Bodiam who may take part. More news soon.

Some people in the village: go to the Wish Valley Surgery in Hawkhurst and can see a for sale board next to the surgery. It looks like the surgery is up for sale. It is not on the house next door.

To mark the World War 1 Centenary: Bodiam parish Council has given a commemorative mug to each of the children at Bodiam Church of England Primary School and Bodaim Pre-School.

The parish Council decided to run a competition for the primary school pupils to provide the artwork.

The design was to be of the children’s choosing but must include WWI 1918-2018 Bodiam.

Choosing winning design was hard. but the winners were Emma Year 4, Florence Year 5, and Edie Year 2. The designs were all truly spectacular.

It is good to have acts of remembrance, but to all the brave soldiers who died for us, it is not just remembrance in November, it is all the year round. Perhaps sometimes we are unaware of all the other wars we have had.