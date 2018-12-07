I now have information: for the Christmas services at St Giles for December 23.

There will be a candle-lit carol service at 6pm, while Christmas Day will be family communion at 11.15am. On January 6 - the Feast of Epiphany - there will be family Eucharist at 11.15am.

It was good: to read memories of Bodiam in the Parsih News with Bill Dawson, now aged 92. Bill started working with Guinness in 1940, aged 14. He was one of the founders of Bodiam Football Club and did not miss a game for 20 years.

We all hope: that Geoff Barden, of Levetts Lane, had a good Birthday. Geoff does not get out a lot as the years go by.

Do not forget: the 349 Sunday bus service: The times are Hastings: 07.32, 09.52, 11.52, 13.52, 15.52; Bodiam: 08.30, 10.30, 12.30, 14.30, 16.30; Cranbrook: 0858, 10.58, 12.58, 14.58, 16.58.

Back from Cranbrook: 09.05, 11.05, 13.05, 15.05, 17.05; Bodiam: 09.33, 11.33, 15.33, 17.33; Hastings: 10.13; 12.13, 14.13, 16.13, 18.13.

The next meeting: of Bodiam Parish Council is on December 10 at 7pm in the Parsih Room. Bodiam members of the public and the press are welcome. The 2019 Parish Assembly will take place on March 21 at 7pm from 7.30pm at Bodiam Church of England Primary School Hall,

You can meet the new Parish Clerk Christine.