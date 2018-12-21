I am sure that everyone: in Bodiam has had the waste and recycling collection calendar for 2019. The Christmas and New year collections are Friday December 28 and Friday January 4. The Wednesday January 9 collection will be on January 10 and things return to normal from January 16.

Christmas recycling: such as wrapping paper and cards (except foil and glitter), can be placed in the recycling bin. All containers must be put out on the edge of your property by 7am on the day of collection. For more information call 01424 787000.

The next Parish News: will be a combined January and February edition. It is far too late to submit articles as the deadline was December 5. The Parish News team would like to wish readers and advertisers a Happy Christmas and new year.

The Christmas services: for St Giles for December 23 are a candlelight carol service at 6pm and family communion on Christmas Day at 11.15am. The Feast of Epiphany on Sunday January 6 will be a festival family communion at St Giles at 11.15am.