The next service: at St Giles Church is on January 20 and is Holy Communion at 1.15am.

It is good to hear: that St Giles has five residents from outside the parish - Ann Eastwood, Edward Bearcroft, Kate Bearcroft, Robyn Barnard and Pippa Weddle. All enquiries relating to baptisms, weddings and funerals should be made to Priest in Charge Canon Christopher on 01580 830925. Please note Christopher’s day off is Tuesday.

The poppy Appeal: for Bodiam made just over £1,000. A big thank you to everyone who contributed.

The next meeting: of Bodiam Parish Council is on January 28 in the Parish Room.

The planned work: by UK Power Networks will end today (January 18). The work took place on trees in the Knowle Hill area.

It is good to see: the national Trust second-hand bookshop open in the car park. It is there to raise much needed funds.

The Parish Council: was very happy to get a letter from Emma at the Bodiam Primary School, who won the competition for the Bodiam Commemoration Mug to mark World War I Remembrance. The Parish Council had 89 entries from all classes, ranging from Year One to Year Six children and all were very happy to enter the competition.

I was sorry to hear: that the dad of Barbara Napper, Peter Green has died. Condolences to Barbara and the family.