Do not forget: the Sunday and Bank Holiday 349 bus service. The times are: Hastings Rail Station - 0752, 0952, 11.52, 13.52, 15.52.

Bodiam Castle: 8.30, 10.30, 12.30, 14.30, 16.30.

Cranbrook: 8.58, 10.58, 12.58, 14.58 16.58.

And back from Cranbrook: 0905, 11.05, 13.05, 15.05, 17.05.

Bodiam: 09.33, 11.33, 13.33, 15.33, 17.33.

Hastings: 10.13; 12.13, 14.13, 16.13 18.13.

If anyone would like to go to church at St Giles you could catch the 09.52 from Hastings, which will get to Bodiam by 10.30am for the 11.15am service and after a meal in the Castle Inn, or a visit to Bodiam Castle, both in the village, and tea with the churchwardens.

If anyone would like to renew their subscription: to the Parish News, send it to David Young, Hon Treasurer at Staplecross. Phone 01580 830000.

BT: have now removed the phone box in Levetts Lane. The box was in a right mess for all to see, but sad to say it was part of Bodiam.

It was good to read: the other week about George Marsh, who has made his debut for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. The 20 year old is the son of that football mad Cliff Marsh. The family still have a home in Levetts Lane, the home of Pam, who we all know in Bodiam for her good work in the village.