Do please check your workshops: and sheds and make sure both are safe as can be from the burglars. A workshop in Levetts Lane was broken into. Keep an eye out for strangers in Bodiam and tell the police. You pay for our police so tell them.

A number of people come to Bodiam: and sometimes would like to stay in a B&B. Elms Farm, Bodiam, is open all year round. There is plenty of parking an d a full English breakfast. Call 02580 830494. There is also Park Farm Caravan Site at Junction Road, Bodiam 01580 831982.

There was an article: in a local village magazine about Mr Herbert Bodle, from the village, who cycled every day from the village for 23 years, as a blacksmith to a forge that was run by Fred Ades, that now looks very exposed to the wind and rain. If anyone would like a copy of the article, please let me know.

My thanks to Bill Dawson: for news of Mary Macey, who has died in Hawkhurst Community Hospital. Mary was 89 and was for many years part of the Guinness hop farms. Sadly the numbers are declining but perhaps the ones who are left can provide lots of happy memories.. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mary.

The Bodiam Parish Assembly: will take p;lace on March 21 at Bodiam Church of England Primary School hall, with a small buffet available from 7pm. The meeting will start at 7.30pm. The Parish Council will report on the work of the past year and reports have also been invited from many groups in the village and around.

February 19: will be a big day for me, I will be 70 and I still get around so my door at 13 Levetts Lane will be open for cards and presents. I will not be celebrating how old I am , but how young I look.