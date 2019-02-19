It was good to hear: from the brave John Saxby, from Levetts Lane, who is now out of hospital. after his operation at the Conquest and who has told me that he will soon be mowing his grass again.. We do all sometimes forget the people who care for us and must not forget what they do for us.

Five-a-side football: takes place every Thursday night at 7pm. Call James on 01580 830330. for more information.

The next meeting of Bodiam Parish Council: is on February 18 at 7pm in the Parish Room. All are welcome.