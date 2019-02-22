Sad to report: that Tom Churcher has passed away. Tom was 89 and was Churchwarden and Hon Secretary of St Giles Church. The funeral will take place today (February 22) at St Giles Church.

A lot of sports take place: at Claremont Senior School in the village and on a Friday evening Crowhurst C.C have a sports session at £3 per person. New members are very welcome. Visit www.crowhurstparkcc.com for details. Also the Weal Table Tennis Club is based at Claremont and again topped the third section of the National Junior Under 18 League First Division.

The next service: at St Giles is on march 3 at 11.15am and will be the Family Service.

Bodiam Parish Assembly: takes place at Bodiam Church of England Primary School Hall on March 21 at 7pm for 7.30pm. Refreshments will be available at 7pm. The Parish Council will report on the work of the past year. reports have been invited from The National Trust, St Giles Church, Rother Valley Railway and lots more. Please come and join in and find out what has been happening in our very special place of the village of Bodiam.

A big thank you: to all who sent me Valentines cards. I had 20 cards in all. (20 cards is a joke Heather). What about my Birthday? Just a great many cards and presents.