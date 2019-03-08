I saw a letter: from the Conquest Hospital to a resident in Bodiam about an out-patient appointment and in it is said that every missed appointment cost the NHS at least £190 and it also means that someone else has to wait longer. We must keep resources as efficient as possible.

The nest Open Day: at Claremont Senior School and Sixth Form is on Saturday march 9 from 9.30am - 1pm. For more information call 01424 751555

The St Giles Church Annual Parish Meeting: will take place on March 17 after the 11.15am Sunday service. The service will be Holy Communion. A Holy Communion service will also take place at St Giles Church on March 25 at 12 noon for the Feast of Annunciation.

I would like to say a very big thank you to my sister: the family, Heather and friends who put in a lot of good work to make my birthday the best with presents.

Birthdays can make you feel sad for the people who do not have a family or friends. I know a family can make you mad but you cannot do without them most of the time.