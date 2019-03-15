It will be a very sad Parish Assembly: on March 21st at 7pm for 7.30pm, as it will be Rother District Councillor Sue Prochak’s last assembly at the Bodiam Church of England Primary School. I am sure would like to see her friends from Bodiam at the Assembly.

The Parish Council will report on the work of the past year with reports from Sedlescombe Rangers FC, St Giles Church, Bodiam Primary School and lots more. Come along and join in the meeting and put your views and concerns forward.

If anyone would like help: from our MP Huw Merriman, his address is Constituency Office, Sea Road, Bexhill, East Sussex, TN40 1EE. Tel: 01424 736861.

Did you know: that on a Thursday evening prayer takes place at St Giles Church at 6pm. For more information call Christopher on 01580 830925.

If anyone has not paid their Parish News subscription: for 2019 (£5 hand delivery, £12 by post) send your subscription fee to David Young at 8 Weald View, Staplescross, TN32 5OW