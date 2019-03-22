Hinxden Farm Dairy: do a local doorstep delivery service in Bodiam.

On Burns Night: a cow called Natalie surprised all at the dairy by producing triplets.

There is only a one in 700,000 chance of same sex triplets being born, The names of the triplets are Agnes, Edith and Margot.

For some years: Michael Alley, who has died, ran Court Lodge Farm in Bodiam, It is now run by Sternberg Farms. The village would like to send its condolences to the family at this sad time.

A Feast of Annunciation Communion Service: will take place on Monday march 25 at 12 noon in St Giles Church. Evening Prayers takes place at St Giles every Thursday evening at 6pm.

The National Trust: has a very good second-hand book shop at the car park at Bodiam Castle, not far from the Trust shop and cafe.

I had a phone call: that the national Trust have put up a sign to say ‘ Do not feed the ducks’. This cannot be right. So I made a phone call to my dear friend at Bodiam Castle and was told the sign had been up for two years for people not to feed the ducks. Sorry National Trust I will still feed the ducks.