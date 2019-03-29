Some go the Wish Valley Surgery: at Hawkhurst Moor, but now on a Saturday you can go to the Staplehurst Medical Centre from 9am - 12 noon. Wish Valley is open on a Tuesday evening from 6.30pm, for pre-booked appointments only. For more information on both, phone the reception staff on 01580 753211.

There is no service at St Giles Church: on Mothering Sunday but Holy Communion at St James at 9.30am. The next service at St Giles is the family service on April 7, the day after the Grand National.

The Bodiam Poppy Appeal: made £1,135.66 in total. Once again, thank you to everyone involved. This is very good for the little village of Bodiam.