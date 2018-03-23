How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Murder Mystery Quiz Canceled: Rye & District National Trust found that owing to the fact that there are a number of other events in the area on the same day that there has been a very poor response to their Murder Mystery. It has therefore been decided, with great reluctance, that they must cancel. It is planned to arrange another event in the autumn as is their usual practice. Details will be included in the Brede Parish Council July Newsletter.

Brede Village Hall Quiz: was such a pleasant evening, despite the cold 88 people inl eleven teams turned up to tax their brains in answering the questions. It is hoped everyone had a really good time. Thank you so much to all of you who organized a team and to all of you who supported the event. We have made just over £270 that will go towards the refurbishment of our Village Hall. Thank you also to Kettle O’ Fish for supplying such lovely food and also reducing the price, it really helped the money raised go up.

Easter Lilies: It is not too late so please contact Sue Sturmey 01424 882544 The cost of the white lilies for Easter will be £2.50 per stem. Please let her know if you would like to purchase or donate lilies to be arranged in the Church for Easter in memory of a loved one, you will also need to give her the details of those you wish to be included in the Memorandum List, if you wish other blooms to be used this can be arranged.

A Piano still Wanted: Brede Village Hall Committee is hoping someone who has a good condition upright piano that they do not use or want anymore would be kind enough to donate it to them. Unfortunately when the Village Hall Piano was tuned they were told it was on its last legs and it would not be in their best interest to have it tuned again. It is used by a number of hirers of the Hall and they would like to replace is quite soon. Please contact me at the above if you can help.

Gloves still not picked up: If you know who was sitting in the front row or if a friend of yours attended, please pass this message on; as in this cold weather I am sure they would like the gloves back. They were found in Brede Village Hall at the Rainbow Trout meeting in the front row on the left looking at the stage. Please contact me as soon as you are able, as I have them and would like to return them.

Friday 23 March: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. It has so many stalls now selling all sorts of things. It is also a lovely setting to sit and have a coffee with a friend. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Unfortunately Lindy has had a bad fall so will not be at the Market with her homemade chocolate. I hope you recover soon Lindy.

The WEA Gardening Course is in Udimore Community Hall at 11.00am

Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. The group are seeking new people to join them if you are interested just go along on a Friday evening,you will be most welcome.

Saturday 24 March: The Village Spring Clean. (if it’s not raining) is taking place Please come and help. Please meet in the foyer of Brede Village Hall at 10am.If you are unable to help please look beyond your own front door and if you see any litter please pick it up and bin it. Hopefully many people will turn up as there is a lot to do to make our village spic and span before Easter when families and friends and strangers may come to visit our beautiful Parish.

Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet is for 3 to 6 year old children in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Put all your clocks forward one hour before you go to bed.

Sunday 25 March: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church the Mothering Sunday Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The Methodist Church service is at 10.30am with the Reverend Peggy Heim will be leading the service. The Reverend Peggy Heim is also the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 26 March: Pilates is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane.Beavers welcome girls and boys from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. The Hut is available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday, Friday evenings and the weekend, it is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. Please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Pilates at 6pm in Udimore Community Hall followed by an Exercise Class at 7.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 27 March: Pilates at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Brede Luncheon Club members meet at 12.30am in Brede Village Hall ready for their lovely lunch. If you are interested in joining them please contact Francis Parnham 01424 882007

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. Contact Luciano Frige 07818070807 you can also contact The Group Leader Colin Ward on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Yoga will be in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Brede Parish Council meeting is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall (small hall)

Wednesday 28 March: Pilates is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Yoga is in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am.

The Brede Crafters meet in Brede Village Hall at 2pm.

The Exercise Class is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 29 March: Pilates at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall.

Sally will be putting the ladies through their paces at Stretch and Tone at 9.30am in Brede Village Hal, followed at 8pm by the Keep Fit Exercise Class. After all this It should be a very fit Parish.

Friday 30 March Good Friday: Brede Farmers Market is open 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall.

Future Events and Bookings

1st– 31st March: Hastings and Rother Therapy Month Local charity, The Sara Lee Trust is launching the annual Hastings and Rother Therapy Month to help fund their essential care and to raise awareness of how counseling and therapy can improve lives by having a positive impact on health and well-being. Over the month of March you can book a therapy or counseling session from a local practitioner in exchange for a donation to the Trust. Appointments available include Indian head massage, acupuncture, counseling, reiki and beauty treatments. While enjoying the benefits to your health and well-being you will also be contributing to the Trust’s campaign to raise £2,500 to provide care for an additional 25 local people this year who are affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses. To take part is simple: 1. Visit www.saraleetrust.org to see the list of participating therapists and counsellors.2. Contact your therapist of choice to book an appointment and please quote ‘The Sara Lee Trust’ when making your booking. 3. When you attend your appointment, please give your kind donation to the therapist. If you are a counselor or complementary therapist who would like to support the Trust by donating a few free appointments over the month and waive your fees in return for a client making a donation to the Trust, please get in touch. For more information, please visit www.saraleetrust.org or call 01424 457969

Saturday 14 April: ‘Battle over Udimore’ a talk by Andy Saunders. It will be held in Udimore Community Hall at 3pm admission is £3.00 and will include tea and cakes. Tickets are available from Liz Turgoose 01424 882657 or Liz Dean 01424 882206 It is in aid of St Mary’s Church Udimore.

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.